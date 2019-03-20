President Al-Assad: Syrian-Russian High-Level Coordination Enhanced Syria’s Steadfastness in Confrontation of Terrorism

19 March 2019 18:16
DAMASCUS, (ST)– President Bashar Al-Assad has stressed that the Syrian-Russian joint action and high-level coordination in all domains, mainly militarily and politically, have been among the key factors that enhanced Syria’s steadfastness in the face of terrorism and that contributed to achieving successive victories against Daesh and Jabhat al-Nusra terror organizations and other terrorist groups.
President Al-Assad was speaking during his meeting on Tuesday with Russia’s Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, who affirmed his country’s determination to continue the fight against terrorism alongside the Syrian Arab Army in order to complete the liberation of the Syrian territories from terrorism and to maintain Syria’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.
Talks dealt with the situation in Idleb and East of the Euphrates. The two sides affirmed the need to continue joint action to reach suitable solutions that restore security and stability in these two areas. They also agreed on adopting all procedures necessary to prevent Syria’s enemies from achieving in Idleb and east of Euphrates what they failed to achieve over the past years of the war.
Some countries fight terrorism only in their officials’ statements
Some countries and forces fight terrorism only in the statements of their officials while they actually support it and keep protecting terrorists in some areas, said President Al-Assad, stressing that these policies have caused many civilian casualties and contributed to expanding terrorism to other areas.
The meeting was attended by Defense Minister Ali Abdullah Ayyoub, head of the National Security Bureau Ali Mamlouk, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Soussan, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and the Russian Ambassador in Damascus.
Hamda Mustafa
Related Videos
Related
- President Assad Welcomes Shoigu, Hails Russian-Syrian Coordination against Terrorism
- President al-Assad to Shoigu: Russian-Syrian Coordination Were Factors of Syria’s Steadfastness Against Terrorism
- Russia to Hand over Files on Restoration of Syria’s Palmyra to UNESCO
- Al-Moallem, ICRC President Discuss Enhancing Cooperation to Improve Humanitarian Situation in Syria
- Army foils infiltration attempt, eliminates terrorist groups in Hama countryside
- US Still Betting on Supporting Terrorism to Achieve Its Agendas in Syria and Entire Region
- Terrorists fire shells at villages in Hama’s northern countryside
- Army destroys terrorists’ gatherings and dens in countryside of Hama and Idleb
- Washington not Serious about Ending the Crisis in Syria: IHRC in Middle East
Filed under: Assad, ISIL, Nusra Front, Russia, SAA, Syria, War on Syria |
Leave a Reply