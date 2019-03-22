Pompeo, Satterfield: The sources of weapons reflect sovereignty بومبيو وساترفيلد ومصادر السلاح هي السيادة

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Written by Nasser Kandil,

The political badness in Lebanon the country, in which the political conflicts were waged against the resistance which defeated the unequivocal occupation and still under the title of sovereignty, has reached a strange stage. The decision of war and peace about which those who claim the sovereignty talk and use against the resistance is confiscated for decades before the emergence of the resistance, when they prevented the Lebanese army from possessing what it needs to respond to the Israeli attacks which reached the capital Beirut, and it became impossible to restore the violated sovereignty without the resistance that born from the inability of the country, the inability of its sovereign decision, and the inability of the diplomatic bet to oust the occupation.

During many decades, the resistance was able to fill the gap between the capacitates of Lebanon which were zero on the eve of the Israeli invasion of Beirut in 1982 till now, it offered sacrifices till the liberation and the deterrence were achieved as shown in facts in 2000 and 2006. But what has been accumulated by the resistance was in the wars of ground under a sovereign decision to prevent the Lebanese army from possessing an air defense network according to the equation that it is forbidden to posses other than American weapon, at the same time America refrains from providing Lebanon with the air defense means, while it proposes its modern aircraft and its new sophisticated air defense missile to Turkey to prevent buying ones from Russia. It gets what it wants from Lebanon which is uncovered under sovereign decision without any cost.

The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo knows as his assistant David Satterfield who came to Beirut for that purpose on the eve of the travel of the President of the Republic the General Michael Aoun to Moscow that Washington will impose more sanctions on Lebanon and will end the military cooperation with it if it the Lebanese army was supplied with non-American weapons as a Russian air defense network. The intention is not the source of the weapons rather the principle of Lebanon’s possession of defense means that prevent Israel from violating its airspace. So what such rudeness against the sovereignty? And what such tolerance from Lebanon towards these words?

It is understood that the Americans are aware that the protection of the Israeli aggression is their priority in the region, because this contributes in weakening the resistance alliance, as they are aware that going on in any settlement of the Palestinian cause according to the UN resolutions as a Palestinian state till the border of 67 that its capital is Eastern Jerusalem and the withdrawal from the Syrian and Lebanese occupied territories will lead to a different positioning by Russia and Iran in the equations of the region. This option is the only hope to weaken the alliance which defeated America and Israel and their allies in Syria, and will put the resistance in Lebanon in front of the question of the justification of possessing weapons, and will put Syria under embracing questions after the withdrawal from the Golan. The Americans know that the possession of the Lebanese army of an air defense network and deterrent missiles in case of aggression will impose new equations about the weapons of the resistance. But Washington does not mind scarifying of all these opportunities to keep the aggressive Israeli superiority.

What are the justifications of the sovereignty’s claimers in Lebanon, who are hostile to the resistance and who obey what America asks for? What is the secret of the reluctance in confronting Pompeo and Satterfield “Treat us as you treat Turkey the member in the NATO, we will promise to obey you and to accept your offers even if the others’ offers are better, just because we do not master the policy of defending our sovereignty strongly and we fear your anger at least for face-saving, otherwise leave us!”

The concept of sovereignty is not a slogan that is accompanied with anger and raised against the brothers, and obscured when there is an enemy, we become ashamed of this word which you pretend to adopt “Sovereignty”!

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

– في لبنان البلد الذي خيضت فيه الصراعات السياسية بوجه المقاومة التي هزمت احتلالاً بائناً لا لبس فيه ولا تزال تحت عنوان السيادة، يصل الفجور السياسي إلى مرحلة غريبة عجيبة، فقرار السلم والحرب الذي يتحدث عنه أدعياء السيادة ويُشهرونه بوجه المقاومة مصادر من الدولة ويدها من قبل الذين صادروه منذ عقود قبل ولادة المقاومة، عندما منعوا الجيش اللبناني من امتلاك ما يلزم لرد الاعتداءات الإسرائيلية التي بلغت ذات يوم اجتياح العاصمة بيروت، وصار مستحيلاً استرداد السيادة المنتهكة عندها، بغير المقاومة التي ولدت من رحم عجز الدولة وعجز قرارها السيادي، وارتهان سياستها لنظرية الضعف، وعجز الرهان الدبلوماسي عن إخراج الاحتلال.

– خلال عقود سدّت المقاومة الفجوة بين مقدرات لبنان من نقطة تحت الصفر، كانت عليها عشية الاجتياح الإسرائيلي لبيروت عام 1982 إلى يومنا هذا، فكوّنت ما يكفي من المقدرات وقدمت ما يلزم من التضحيات، حتى تحقق التحرير وكان الردع عن خوض العدوان، كما تقول وقائع العامين 2000 و2006، لكن ما بنته وراكمته المقاومة بقي في مجال حروب البر، وبقي أو استبقي الجو رهينة للعربدة الإسرائيلية، بقرار سيادي عنوانه منع الجيش اللبناني من امتلاك شبكة دفاع جوي، والترجمة بسيطة وفقاً لمعادلة قوامها، ممنوع أن يمتلك لبنان سلاحاً غير أميركي المصدر، وأميركا تمتنع عن تزويد لبنان بوسائل الدفاع الجوي، وهي تعرض آخر نسخة من طائراتها الحديثة وصواريخ دفاعها الجوي المتطورة على تركيا العضو في الحلف الأطلسي مقابل الامتناع عن شراء صواريخ دفاع جوي من روسيا، بينما تحصل على المراد من لبنان الذي يبقى مكشوفاً بقرار سيادي بلا مقابل.

– يعلم وزير الخارجية الأميركية مايك بومبيو الذي يصل بيروت خلال الأيام القليلة المقبلة ذلك جيداً، ويعلمه مثله معاونه ديفيد ساترفيلد الذي جاء بيروت مهدداً، عشية سفر رئيس الجمهورية العماد ميشال عون إلى موسكو، بأن واشنطن ستفعّل المزيد من العقوبات على لبنان وتنهي التعاون العسكري معه إذا تمّ تزويد الجيش اللبناني بسلاح من غير المصدر الأميركي، والأمر معلوم، المقصود هو شبكة دفاع جوي روسية، والمقصود ليس مصدر السلاح، بل مبدأ امتلاك لبنان وسائل دفاعية تمنع استعمال «إسرائيل» أجواءه، فهل من وقاحة بعد هذه الوقاحة، ومن تعدٍّ وتطاول على السيادة بهذا المستوى، ومن ارتخاء في مفاصل السيادة بدولة بمثل ما هي حال لبنان الذي ينصت لهذا الكلام ويقبل؟

– مفهوم أن يتفوّق لدى الأميركيين هدف حماية العدوانية الإسرائيلية على أي شيء آخر في المنطقة، بما في ذلك ما قد يسهم بإضعاف حلف المقاومة، فعلى سبيل المثال يدرك الأميركيون أن السير بتسوية للقضية الفلسطينية وفقاً للقرارات الأممية ومن ضمنها دولة فلسطينية على حدود العام 67 عاصمتها القدس الشرقية، وانسحاب «إسرائيل» من الأراضي السورية واللبنانية المحتلة، سينتج تموضعاً متبايناً لكل من روسيا وإيران في معادلات المنطقة، وأن هذا الخيار هو الأمل الوحيد بضعضة الحلف الذي هزم أميركا و«إسرائيل» وحلفائهما في سورية، وسيضع المقاومة في لبنان أمام سؤال عن مبرر بقاء سلاحها، ويطرح على سورية أسئلة محرجة بعد الانسحاب من جولانها المحتل. ومثله يعرف الأميركيون أن امتلاك الجيش اللبناني شبكة دفاع جوي ومثلها صواريخ رادعة في حال العدوان على لبنان، سيفرض معادلات جديدة للنقاش حول سلاح المقاومة، لكن واشنطن لا تمانع بالتضحية بكل هذه الفرص للحفاظ على تفوق إسرائيل العدواني.

– السؤال البسيط ما هي مبررات أدعياء السيادة في لبنان، الذين يناصبون المقاومة العداء أو الذين لا يفعلون، لتفسير السير بما يأمر به الأميركي فيُطاع، وما هو سر الإحجام عن قول الكلام السيادي بوجه بومبيو وساترفيلد، «عاملونا كما تعاملون تركيا الأطلسية، ونعدكم أننا سنتعامل بطاعة أقوى فنقبل عروضكم ولو كانت عروض الغير أفضل، لأننا لا نتقن الدفاع عن سيادتنا بقوة، ونخشى غضبكم، لكن بحدود حفظ ماء الوجه على الأقل، وإلا فارحلوا واركبوا أعلى ما في خيلكم، فقد طفح الكيل»!

– السيادة يا سادة، ليست شعاراً يُرفع بوجه الأخوة والأشقاء ويرافقه كل الغضب، ويُحجب عندما يكون في الساحة عدو أو شريك لعدو ويحجب الغضب لحساب حني الرؤوس وفرك الكفوف، فقد بتنا نخجل من سماع تلك الكلمة التي صممتم آذاننا بلوكها، السيادة!

