Posted originally to Eurasia Future on 21 March 2019. For Israel, the failure to oust the Iran and Hezbollah-aligned Syrian government has arguably marked the last nail in the coffin for the hyper-aggressive ‘Yinon Plan’ style geostrategic strategy it employed from the early 80s. However, Israel’s new path forward toward its unachieved goals – mainly, bringing down […]
via Balochistan And Yemen: Twin Fronts Against Iran? — Agha Hussain
Advertisements
Filed under: India, Indian Hegemony, Iran, Pakistan | Tagged: The Israeli Connection in South Asia |
Leave a Reply