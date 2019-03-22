Gilad Atzmon on Richie Allen Show Pointing at Those Who Make Britain into an Authoritarian Disaster

Posted on by samivesusu

March 20, 2019 / Gilad Atzmon

Yesterday on Richie Allen Show, I spoke about Corbyn’s buddies and their desperate attempts to turn Britain into a close society. Once again, this bunch of authoritarian characters faced a wall of resistance. Not one Momentum member followed the call of Judea to picket my sold-out concerts at the Vortex. In fact, many Momentum members resigned. The same applies to Jewdas’ members. Even they start to detect the duplicity at the core of what is going on. By now Brits know what Momentum stands for. They also accept that Jewdas may have figured out how to cook passover dinner, but an ‘alternative’ to the Zionist Diaspora they are not.

We could only be grateful for Labour’s politicians and Momentum for warning us in advance about the obscene tyrannical nature of their party. Brits will have to decide whether they want to vote far a party that crudely intervenes with the arts, culture, freedom of speech and elementary human rights.

In the next few days I will publish Justin Brett’s (Jewdas leader, presumably) mass email to Labour politicians, including Diane Abbot. I suggest that some Labour actors, including Hackney Mayor, consult with legal specialists as they will have to address some very difficult questions.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tBM7dXpZiOI my part starts around 18:35

