Al-Mikdad Slams Trump’s Statements on Occupied Syrian Golan, Stresses US Is Biggest Rouge State

DAMASCUS, (ST)- The occupied Syrian Golan is part and parcel of the Syrian Arab Republic territories and liberating it from the Israeli occupation by all internationally-guaranteed means is a priority of the Syrian national policy, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Faysal al-Mikdad said in an interview with “al-Mayadeen TV” on Friday.

Commenting on the US President’s Donald’s Trump’s statements in which he announced his intention to recognize “Israel’s sovereignty” over the Syrian Golan, Al-Mikdad said “The United States is the biggest rogue state in the world as it sponsors terrorism, defies international resolutions on the occupied Syrian Golan and poses threat to world peace and security.

He pointed out that Trump’s announcement violates the UN Charter and principles as well as the Security Council Resolution No. 497 for 1981 which all approve that the Golan is an “occupied land” and that any procedures adopted by the Israeli occupation in this occupied territory are null and void and of no legal effect.

“Syria’s right to restore the occupied Golan is firm. It isn’t subjected to negotiations or concession and it have no statute of limitations,” said al-Mikdad, reiterating that the occupation forces’ full withdrawal from the Golan to the June 4th 1967 line should be implemented in accordance with the principles of the international law and international legitimacy resolutions, including Security Council resolutions 242, 338 and 497.

Al-Mikdad made it clear that the people of occupied Syrian Golan, since the first day of the Israeli occupation, have been stressing that occupied Golan is an integral part of Syria and that the Syrian identity is their permanent identity to which they will continue to be adherent.

He reiterated that the people of the Golan will continue resisting the Israeli occupation’s attempts to displace them and judaize their lands. They will foil the US administration and the Israeli occupation’s attempts to change the status of Golan as they did before with Israel’s annexation decision and its attempts to impose the occupation’s identity and to hold local councils elections.

