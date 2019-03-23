The Third Degree – Behind the ‘Rise’ in Anti-Semitism

Posted on by samivesusu

March 21, 2019 / Gilad Atzmon

In the UK, charges of anti-Semitism are tearing the Labour Party asunder. In the States, similar developments are stirring in the Democratic Party. All the while, the power of the Jewish lobby in the West, and the intractable conflict in the Middle East, raise questions that demand serious attention. How are such matters to be discussed in a febrile atmosphere when suspension or no-platforming awaits those who stray even marginally out with the narrow bounds of “allowable opinion”? To explore these issues, and many more, three UK Column stalwarts interview Gilad Atzmon, writer, musician, philosopher and commentator on Jewish identity politics. Join them, if you dare, as Gilad gets “The Third Degree”.

