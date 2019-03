Posted on by fada1

The EU grants the United Kingdom an extension on leaving the union, France outlaws Yellow Vest protests on the Champs-Elysees, and US President Donald Trump wants to recognize Syria’s Golan Heights as Israeli territory. Former UK MP George Galloway tackles all three subjects in a discussion with RT America’s Manila Chan.

