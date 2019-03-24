Zarif Reveals Distortion of Torah to Serve Iranophobia

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the US administration is giving voice to the Zionist entity’s falsification of the Torah to promote Iranophobia.

“Even the Torah is distorted to serve Iranophobia. What it actually says: Persian king saved Jews from captivity in Babylon. Another Persian king saved Jews from genocide. Genocide plotter hailed from Negev, not Persia. Persian king is only foreigner referred to as MESSIAH,” Zarif said in a message posted on his Twitter account on Sunday.

The tweet came in response to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who claimed it was possible God raised New York real estate tycoon [US President] Donald Trump to be president in order to protect ‘Israel’ from Iran.

Pompeo traveled to occupied al-Quds this week and made a controversial visit to the Buraq Wall, called by ‘Israel’ as the Wailing Wall, in the occupied Old City.

The visit made him the highest-ranking US official to visit the site with any ‘Israeli’ leader and appeared to further signal the Trump administration’s support for the Zionist entity’s control of the contested city.

Asked “could it be that President Trump right now has been sort of raised for such a time as this, just like Queen Esther, to help save the Jewish people from the Iranian menace?” he said, “As a Christian, I certainly believe that’s possible”.

In the legend, Esther is the main heroine of the Jewish holiday of Purim, which was celebrated this week. According to Jewish accounts, Persian King Xerxes I discovered a plot by his viceroy Haman the Agagite who hailed from Negev to slaughter Jews some 2,500 years ago and had him executed.

Relatively, it is worth mentioning that Iran is home to some 25,000 Jews who are a recognized minority and are allocated a seat in parliament.

