20 Years Since he Destroyed Yugoslavia And 16 Years Since he Destroyed Iraq, Tony Blair Remains a Menace to Peace — Eurasia Future

Posted on March 25, 2019 by Zara Ali

When it comes to the art of deception, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair is a genius worthy of the worst nightmares of Eric Blair (known more commonly by his pen name George Orwell). But while Eric Blair once wrote that “war is peace, freedom is slavery, ignorance is strength”, […] The post 20 Years…

via 20 Years Since he Destroyed Yugoslavia And 16 Years Since he Destroyed Iraq, Tony Blair Remains a Menace to Peace — Eurasia Future

Advertisements

Filed under: Tony Blair, UK, War on Iraq, Yugoslavia | Tagged: |

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: