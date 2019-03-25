When it comes to the art of deception, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair is a genius worthy of the worst nightmares of Eric Blair (known more commonly by his pen name George Orwell). But while Eric Blair once wrote that “war is peace, freedom is slavery, ignorance is strength”, […] The post 20 Years…
via 20 Years Since he Destroyed Yugoslavia And 16 Years Since he Destroyed Iraq, Tony Blair Remains a Menace to Peace — Eurasia Future
Advertisements
Filed under: Tony Blair, UK, War on Iraq, Yugoslavia | Tagged: How Tony Blair Destroyed Yugolsavia and Iraq |
Leave a Reply