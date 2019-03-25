Al-Moalem: Trump Is a Pirate..No one Can Predict His Actions

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Monday, 25 March 2019 23:53

DAMASCUS, (ST)- Reacting to the US President Donald Trump’s recognition of Israel’s annexation of the occupied Syrian Golan, Deputy Premier, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Walid al-Moallem described Trump as a pirate whose actions can’t be predicted by anyone.

In a Statement to the Syrian TV Monday evening, al-Moallem said that Trump’s decision won’t affect the status of the occupied Syrian Golan, it will only deepen US “isolation”, stressing that “the Syrian Golan is immune by its steadfast people, the Syrian Arab Army and a package of international legitimacy resolutions.”

“No one can predict what this pirate will do. He and his administration have been proved to be an element of international destabilization and an element of hegemony over the international community,” al-Moallem said.

“He started with al-Quds and its Judaization, but in Golan, he will not be able to do anything, because the this land belongs to its people and no one can change this fact no matter how many years pass,” al-Moallem added.

Concerning international reactions which reject Trump’s decision and the possibility of counting on them, al-Moallem said “undoubtedly, we can count on these reactions, because they express the world public opinion which is keen on implementing UN resolutions and they affirm US “isolation” even from their closest European allies.”

