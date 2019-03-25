Al-Moalem: Trump Is a Pirate..No one Can Predict His Actions

Monday, 25 March 2019 23:53
DAMASCUS, (ST)- Reacting to the US President Donald Trump’s recognition of Israel’s annexation of the occupied Syrian Golan, Deputy Premier, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Walid al-Moallem described Trump as a pirate whose actions can’t be predicted by anyone.
In a Statement to the Syrian TV Monday evening, al-Moallem said that Trump’s decision won’t affect the status of the occupied Syrian Golan, it will only deepen US “isolation”, stressing that “the Syrian Golan is immune by its steadfast people, the Syrian Arab Army and a package of international legitimacy resolutions.”
“No one can predict what this pirate will do. He and his administration have been proved to be an element of international destabilization and an element of hegemony over the international community,” al-Moallem said.
“He started with al-Quds and its Judaization, but in Golan, he will not be able to do anything, because the this land belongs to its people and no one can change this fact no matter how many years pass,” al-Moallem added.
Concerning international reactions which reject Trump’s decision and the possibility of counting on them, al-Moallem said “undoubtedly, we can count on these reactions, because they express the world public opinion which is keen on implementing UN resolutions and they affirm US “isolation” even from their closest European allies.”
Related Videos
Related News
- Trump’s Recognition of Annexing the Occupied Syrian Golan to Zionist Entity Represents Contempt for International Legitimacy
- Syria & Russia Reject and Condemn US Statements on Occupied Golan
- Al-Jaafari Informs Guterres of Syria’s Rejection of Trump’s Statements on Occupied Golan
- People of Occupied Golan Denounce Trump’s Statements
- المعلم: ترامب قرصان.. والجولان محصن بأهله وصمود شعبنا وقواتنا المسلحة
- الخارجية رداً على قرار ترامب: الكون بأسره لا يستطيع تغيير الحقيقة التاريخية بأن الجولان كان وسيبقى سورياً
- الأمم المتحدة: موقفنا تجاه مرتفعات الجولان لن يتغير بعد الاعتراف الأمريكي
- الجعفري يبلغ أمين عام الأمم المتحدة رفض سورية تصريحات ترامب.. غوتيريس: موقف المنظمة الدولية ثابت
- كندا: لن نعترف بسيادة “إسرائيل” على الجولان السورية
- Foreign Ministry in Response to Trump’s Decision: The Whole Universe Can’t Change the Historical Fact That the Golan Was and Will Remain Syrian
- Trump’s Recognition of Israel’s Annexation of Occupied Syrian Golan a Slap in the Face for International Community
- UN Chief Reaffirms Golan Is a Syrian Arab Land Occupied by Israel
- Slovak politician to ST: We have to do everything to stop Trump’s Golan move
- Army responds to terrorists’ breaches, destroying their hideouts in Hama countryside
Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Golan Heights, Syria, Trump, US Foreign Policy, Zionist entity |
Leave a Reply