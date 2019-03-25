وهنا، يفيد المصدر بأن ثمة مقاطع لا تزال محفوظة بهدف استخدامها في عدد من الإنتاجات الإعلامية والفنية؛ إذ «تخطط الحركة في المرحلة المقبلة لتحويل جزء من أرشيفها إلى إنتاجات متنوعة، يُستفاد منها على صعيد الجبهة الداخلية بشكل خاص».

في المضمون، يلاحظ أن المقاتلين الذي يظهرون في المقاطع تحوّلوا إلى رموز وأيقونات، تماماً مثلما تحول المقاوم الذي زرع راية المقاومة الإسلامية على موقع الدبشة (1994) إلى رمز للمقاومة في لبنان. ومن بين أيقونات اليمن المقاتل الحافي الذي يهجم بقنبلة مولوتوف على موقع للقوات السعودية في جيزان. لقطة تثبّت حقيقة أن الحفاة، أبناء الأرض وأصحاب البأس، قادرون على صناعة نصر على أقوى تحالف عسكري في المنطقة، وأن هؤلاء يفوقون «في روحهم القتالية أقوى تشكيلات القوات الخاصة في العالم العربي»، على حدّ تعبير المصدر.

كذلك، يستهدف التركيز على هذه العينة من المقاتلين، أي «الحفاة»، دوناً عن «القوات الخاصة» التي يمتلكها اليمن, التأكيد أن «الشعب هو من يدافع عن نفسه»؛ إذ إن الحرب هي على اليمن ككل، وليس على جهة دون أخرى. وبالتالي، فالرمز يعكس مفهوم «الشعب المقاوم لأي عدوان، ضد السعودية وغيرها… من دون أي استثناء». ومن هنا، تسعى الحركة، من خلال المشهدية الصادرة عن الإعلام الحربي، إلى «تظهير بعدها الوطني تحت راية العلم اليمني، والتشديد على أن الإنجاز العسكري لليمن ككل، وتوجيه الخطاب على هذا النحو».