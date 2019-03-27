Putin, Aoun Support Efforts Exerted to Guarantee Return of Displaced Syrians to Their Homeland

Posted on by martyrashrakat

MOSCOW, (ST)- President Vladimir Putin of Russia and his Lebanese counterpart, Michel Aoun have renewed their countries’ support for Syria ‘s efforts in the fight against terrorism, reiterating that there is no alternative for political solution to the crisis in Syria.

In a joint statement issued following their meeting in the Kremlin on Tuesday, the two presidents said that Russia and Lebanon respect Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and affirm that peaceful and political solution, based on Security Council Resolution No. 2254 and the decisions of the Syrian National Dialogue Congress held in Sochi, is the only way to end the crisis in Syria, according to the Syrian News Agency SANA.

In the statement, the two leaders expressed their firm support for the efforts being exerted by the Syrian government and its allies in the fight against terrorism, particularly Daesh and Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization and their affiliated armed groups.

The statement asserted the importance of Astana meeting on Syria in facilitating intra-Syrian dialogue and in creating suitable circumstances to launch the political process to solve the crisis in Syria.

Putin and Aoun reiterated their support for all the efforts exerted to guarantee the return of the displaced Syrians to their original areas of residence in Syria after the Syrian Army has liberated them from terrorism.

The American forces in al-Tanf and the US-backed militants prevent the Rukban camp refugees from leaving and forced those who want to leave to pay at least $300.

During his meeting also with Chairman of the Russian State Duma ‎Vyacheslav Volodin, ‎Aoun stressed that Trump’s recognition of occupied Golan annexation to the Israeli occupation entity contradicts international law and Security Council resolutions.

Aoun reiterated that “no president of a foreign country has the right to decide the fate of others’ lands. This behavior completely contradicts with international law and causes dangerous escalation in the region.”

“Golan is an occupied Syrian land,” Aoun added, pointing out that Trump’s decision directly affects the Lebanese interests, because part of the Lebanese territories is also still occupied by Israel.

