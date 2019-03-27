Sayyed Nasrallah: Resistance Only Choice to Regain Occupied Lands, US Seeks Civil War in Lebanon

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Zeinab Essa

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Nasrallah delivered on Tuesday a speech in which he tackled recent political developments, particularly US President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Occupied Golan as “Israeli” and his Secretary of State’s visit, Mark Pompeo, to Lebanon.

At the beginning of his televised speech, Sayyed Nasrallah condoled the Iraqi people over the death of more than 90 people by the sinking of a ferry in Mosul.

Moving to the Palestinian arena, His Eminence hailed the sacrifices of the people in Gaza and the West Bank as well as the Palestinian prisoners in the “Israeli” prisons.

In addition, he paid tribute to the Palestinian hero martyr Omar Abu Laila.

Commenting on the pass of 4 years of Saudi aggression on Yemen, Sayyed Nasrallah sent his greetings to “the dear and steadfast Yemeni people, to the Yemeni army and the popular committees.”

Meanwhile, Hezbollah Secretary General declared that his speech comes to comment on Pompeo’s visit to Lebanon.

However, he highlighted that “the American recognition of Golan as “Israeli” is a detailed incident directly related to the Arab-“Israeli” conflict.”

“Trump’s recognition of the Golan Heights as “Israeli” forms a humiliation to the Arab and Islamic worlds,” Sayyed Nasrallah affirmed, pointing out that “the entire Arab and Muslim world agrees that the occupied Syrian Golan is part of Syria.”

His Eminence further underscored that US President “Trump scorned everyone by recognizing the Syrian Golan as “Israeli”.”

“From the indications of what had happened, it was shown that the US’ absolute priority is the Zionist entity,” he added, pointing out that “the US shows interest in nothing not even its allies when the goal is to support “Israel”.”

According to Sayyed Nasrallah, “The US Decision on Golan proves that international laws can’t restore rights of people.”

“The only choice to regain Syrian, Lebanese, Palestinian lands from “Israeli” enemy is the Resistance,” His Eminence stated, noting that “today, the US administration is striking a blow to the so-called “peace process” in the region.”

In response to the US move, the Resistance Leader called on Arab leaders to withdraw the so-called “Arab peace: proposal that has been on the table since 2002 when the Arab League meets in Tunis March 31.”

Lamenting some Arabs’ weakness, Sayyed Nasrallah viewed that “what emboldened Trump to take this decision on the Golan is the stance in the Arab and Islamic world.”

“One can expect that Trump is to recognize “Israel’s” sovereignty over the West Bank,” he said, noting that “once the world allowed Trump to confiscate Al-Quds and declare it the eternal capital of “Israel”, it opened the door for the US’ crossing of red lines.”

His Eminence moved on to say that “International resolutions and community have no weight in face of Trump’s power .”

Commenting on Pompeo’s visit to Lebanon, Sayyed Nasrallah dissected the main points of the US official’s untrue comments.

“During his press conference, Pompeo mentioned Hezbollah 18 times and Iran 19 times,” he said, expressing his party’s satisfaction that “the US administration is angry from us to this level and extent.”

Asserting that he hadn’t found in Pompeo’s text one true statement, His Eminence urged the Lebanese to be caution that Lebanon is one of the areas on which the US is fighting “Israel’s” battle in the region.

“Pompeo claimed that Hezbollah has been Lebanon’s problem for the past 34 years, without mentioning “Israel” not even once in his press conference,” he elaborated, noting that “It is not Hezbollah that stands in face of the Lebanese people’s dreams. It’s the US. Supported by the US, “Israel” endangers Lebanon, and not Hezbollah.”

Retreating that “Hezbollah is part of the forces in Lebanon on which hopes are pinned,” Sayyed Nasrallah unveiled that “the real aim of Pompeo’s visit was to incite the Lebanese against each other.”

“The resistance, including Hezbollah, defended the Lebanese people and restored the land,” he mentioned, highlighting that “Pompeo’s comments and actions reassured us that we are in the right position.”

Once again, His Eminence affirmed that “Hezbollah is represented in the parliament and this talk that we are intimidating voters has not been mentioned by anyone in Lebanon.”

He further accused Washington of lying when it claims that “it seeks the return of the refugees to their countries.”

“Pompeo is ignorant of what is happening in Lebanon and the information mentioned by him was submitted by traitors,” Sayyed Nasrallah said, addressing Pompeo by saying: “You are the ones who spread destruction in the region.”

Highlighting that “All the achievements of the resistance were disregarded by Mr. Pompeo,” Sayyed Nasrallah told the US Secretary of state the following: “You would not have come to Lebanon had it not been for Hezbollah.”

“Lebanese unity, tripartite equation, resistance’s capabilities prevent “Israel” from launching a war against Lebanon,” he said, emphasizing that “the US doesn’t care about Lebanon’s interest or the interest of a certain Lebanese party. The US’ only concern is “Israel” and any bet on the US is a bad one.”

Accusing the US of being “the biggest terrorist and the biggest threat to countries,” His Eminence highlighted that “Hezbollah was part of system that destroyed and fought the Takfiri scheme to protect Lebanon and the Lebanese.”

“Pompeo’s problem with us is that we were among those who fought the US scheme in Syria,” he said, noting that “The Lebanese know very well what would have happened in Lebanon if Daesh and Al-Nusra had taken control of Syria.”

Moreover, Sayyed Nasrallah confirmed that “the force of deterrence is due to the resistance force, on top of which are the resistance missiles.”

“We are a very strong military force by local and regional standards, but do we violate stability and internal peace?” he wondered.

In response to Pompeo’s claims, Sayyed Nasrallah asked: “How are Qassim Suleimani and Iran undermining Lebanon’s stability? We liberated our land with Iranian arms from the Zionist occupation that is backed by you.”

“The Americans are ready to provide a cover for any “Israeli” action if it is in its interest,” Sayyed Nasrallah added, thanking President Aoun, House Speaker Berri and FM Gebran Bassil for what they said to the Pompeo, “the Secretary State of the Great Satan”.

Uncovering that Pompeo rejected any talk of “Israeli” war on Lebanon, he also thanked all political forces, figures, journalists and youths who expressed their rejection of Pompeo’s visit.

“The unity of the Lebanese stance, the golden equation and the resistance’s capabilities are what preventing “Israel” from waging a war.

Meanwhile, His Eminence affirmed that “The US’ problem with Hezbollah and Iran is that it stood against ‘the deal of the century’ and the US’ liquidation of the Palestinian cause.”

“We should not allow Great Satans or Little ones to manipulate our situations or spark a civil war,” Sayyed Nasrallah added, warning that “Washington’s eye is on a civil war in Lebanon.”

He concluded by saying: “There is no problem in any additional sanctions.”

