“Israeli:” Minister: Hamas Running Scene, Netanyahu Failed

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Translated by Staff – Hebrew Media

The so-called “Israeli” Education minister, “Naftali Bennett”, lamented the fact that that Hamas is running the scene in “Israel”.

“Netanyahu failed to perform his duties as a “War Minister” in the latest round of military escalation in the Gaza Strip,”Benett said.

In parallel, he stated that his plan for Gaza is to extract Hamas’ ability to fire rockets.

“I’ll then kill all their leaders when possible and destroy any missile manufacturing plant,” he said, pointing out that “If they fired at us from inside a house, we should destroy that house directly.”

March 27, 2019

The Zionist media outlets has been reflecting the enemy’s disappointment at the outcome of the recent confrontation with the Palestinian resistance, considering a strategic loss has been inflicted upon ‘Israel’.

The Israeli analysts stressed that the Palestinian resistance manage to destroy the Zionist deterrence power, adding that the entity was left with limited choices to deal with the situation.

The Zionist circles pointed out that PM Benjamin Netanyahu cannot widen the extent of the military escalation on Gaza border because of the election considerations despite the pressures of the settlers who demand that the Israeli army launch a decisive strike against the Strip.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

