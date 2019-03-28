Syria’s Jaafari to US: You Can Give ‘Israel’ North and South Carolina!

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Syria’s UN Ambassador Bashar Jaafari lashed out at US over recognizing ‘Israeli sovereignty’ on Golan Heights, saying Washington has plenty of their own lands to give to Israel instead of other country’s territories.

At a UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday, Jaafari said: “You can give them North and South Carolina, for example, why not? South Carolina is a great piece of land… So, give Israel a couple of states if this administration really wants to have Israeli support.”

The Syrian diplomat accused the Trump administration of trying to please the Israeli lobby in the US and boost the chances of incumbent Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during upcoming elections amid bribery and fraud allegations against him.

“Don’t be misguided by thinking that one day this land will be yours due to hypocrisy or due to being a pawn in the electoral game where you bring each other support, so the Israeli can succeed in their elections and the Americans can also get support from Israeli lobbying groups in the US”, the Syrian envoy said, noting that the Golan Height will ultimately “come back” to his country.

Jaafari meanwhile, referred to Israeli aggression on Syria, saying: “While we meet to discuss Trump’s illegitimate proclamation regarding the occupied Syrian Golan, the Israeli occupation warplanes launched an air aggression on the industrial region to the east of Aleppo, adding that the Syrian air defenses intercepted the aggression and downed a number of the hostile missiles.”

The Syrian envoy affirmed that the US practices reflect a dangerous and unprecedented inclination towards hindering the international law and a contempt to the UN, dealing a blow to the resolutions of UN Security council and the General Assembly regarding the inevitability of ending the Israeli occupation to the occupied Arab lands and its withdrawal from them until the line of June 4th, 1967.

