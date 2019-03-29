Yemen: 90+ Saudi Mercenaries Killed In Sa’ada

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Staff, Agencies

At least 190 Saudi mercenaries were killed or injured in the Yemeni city of Sa’ada, where a massive attack by the kingdom was foiled, Spokesman for Yemen’s Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced.

He further noted that Yemeni forces foiled the Saudi-led attack on Baqim District, killing 90 mercenaries and injuring at least 100 others.

The Yemeni forces also cleansed Naseh heights from Saudi mercenaries.

On Sunday, Saree said Yemeni fighters killed at least 20 Saudi soldiers in a retaliatory attack as the Riyadh regime’s deadly war against the impoverished southern neighbor entered the fifth year.

The attack by the Yemeni army and Popular Committees targeted two military bases in the southern Saudi town of Jizan, he said.

Later on Monday in Najran region located 844 kilometers south of the Saudi capital Riyadh, several Saudi-paid militiamen were killed in a Yemeni attack on their positions.

Separately, Yemeni forces launched a barrage of artillery rounds at the gathering of Saudi forces in the kingdom’s Asir region.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched a devastating campaign against Yemen on March 26, 2015, with the goal of bringing the government of former Yemeni president Mansur Hadi back to power and crushing the Ansarullah revolutionary movement.

Related Videos

Related Articles

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Ansarullah, Saudia, Siege on Yemen, War on Yemen, Yemen |