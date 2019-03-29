Ynet Tells of Defeated Bibi: Sinwar’s Knockout Victory over Netanyahu

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Staff

Under the title, “Sinwar’s knockout victory over Netanyahu”, Hebrew Ynet daily chose to shed light on the recent military escalation with Gaza that revealed “Israeli” PM’s weakness in face of Hamas leader Yehya Sinwar.

In its piece, the daily said: ““We are back in control of the situation,” Benjamin Netanyahu said as he departed from Washington on Monday, as if there had been an event back “home” that demanded his urgent care.”

“For doing what he actually did in Gaza, Netanyahu could have definitely stayed in the US, delivered his AIPAC speech and given an interview in his fancy English. Even Immigration and Absorption Minister Yoav Galant could have handled the events in Gaza, such as they were,” Ynet mentioned.

It further highlighted: “Five years have passed since 2014’s Operation Protective Edge. Five years in which our “Mr. Security” has not done a single thing to match the achievements of the military operation on the political level.”

“Instead, he has let Hamas’ leader in Gaza Yahya Sinwar do whatever he pleases. For when Sinwar wants peace, there is peace, and when he wants war, there is war. Everyone in Gaza must surely be familiar with Netanyahu’s drill by now: We bomb them, they rocket us, and the prime minister agrees to a cease-fire,” Ynet wrote.

In addition, the “Israeli” paper lamented the fact that “The residents of southern “Israel” have learned from bitter experience. They too know that “Mr. Security” has nothing to offer. And what is worse is that he has no desire to resolve the situation in Gaza.”

“Which has led is to where we are now. For not wanting to do anything leads to an enemy on the other side of the Gaza fence that is only getting stronger, is not afraid to launch rockets of ever-increasing range, and is more than familiar with Netanyahu’s habit of delivering a blow from the air, flexing his muscles and rushing to declare a cease-fire,” it added.

Noting that “the only good thing that can be said about Netanyahu’s handling of the Gaza mess is that he doesn’t let the show drag on for too long, and quickly ceases fire,” it clarified that “he knows that there are no clear end to this movie and therefore prefers to shout “cut” after the first scene”

“When Netanyahu signed the 2011 deal for the release of “Israeli” soldier Gilad Shalit from Hamas captivity, he probably did not predict that one of the prisoners he freed for the hostage – Yahya Sinwar – would become the bitterest of rivals and lay bare his inability to protect his country. Sinwar brought a new kind of leadership to Gaza and turned Hamas into an organization that calls the shots. On the other side, Netanyahu has led “Israel” to a policy of retaliation instead of initiation. As of now, in the battle between Netanyahu and Sinwar, the latter has won by a knockout. He is teaching his people and the rest of the leaders in the region that you can launch rockets at “Israel” and ultimately you will get a suitcase full of money. Every time Sinwar does this, he further erodes “Israel’s” standing, and further illuminates how empty the prime minister’s policies are when it comes to our enemies in the south.”

Ynet concluded: “Netanyahu was probably walking the red carpets of the White House and embracing the leader of the free world while Sinwar was hiding in a tunnel from “Israeli” airstrikes. But while Netanyahu may have been playing a winner on TV, the real victor was not him.”

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Nazi Israel, Netanyahu, Palestine, Siege on Gaza, War on Gaza | Tagged: Yahya Sinwar |