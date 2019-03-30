AFTER DEFEAT IN SYRIA ISIS MILITANTS’ INTERESTS DRIFT TO CIS STATES: RUSSIAN INTERIOR MINISTRY

Source

29.03.2019

After Defeat In Syria ISIS Militants’ Interests Drift To CIS States: Russian Interior Ministry

ILLUSTRATIVE IMAGE: Valery Sharufulin/TASS

The news agency TASS reports (source):

After the defeat in Syria the interests of the leaders of the Islamic State are drifting towards the CIS, the chief of the extremism resistance directorate of Russia’s Interior Ministry, Oleg Ilyinykh, said on Friday.

“Islamic State militants are hatching plots for creating a world terrorist network of sleeper cells, capable of demonstrating their ability to stage terrorist attacks around the world. The Caliphate’s strategic defeat in Syria and Iraq inevitably shifts the interests of the Islamic State to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Armenia,” he said.

Ilyinykh noted the growing strength of the Taliban and IS militants in the northern provinces of Afghanistan bordering on the CIS countries and Central Asia.

“These processes are becoming particularly dangerous because several thousand CIS citizens had been fighting for the Islamic State in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan and now they have plans for returning to their home countries. With this in mind we focus attention on cooperation with partners within the SCO, the CIS and BRCS,” Ilyinykh said.

‘Defeated ISIS’ Carries Out New Deadly Attacks Against US-Backed Forces

