Escalation: Is Russia In Venezuela A New Cuban Missile Crisis?

Published on Mar 27, 2019
A Russian military transport arrived in Venezuela this past week bringing tons of aid and also nearly 100 Russian military advisors. Reportedly this included cybersecurity experts. Moscow claimed this was pre-planned and related to a nearly 20 year old cooperation agreement with Caracas. US neocons looking for regime change are claiming it is a new Cuban Missile Crisis. Who’s right? Is Venezuela about to escalate out of control?
