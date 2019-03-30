HOUTHIS KILL OR INJURE 250 SAUDI-BACKED FIGHTERS, CAPTURE 100 POSITIONS IN LARGE-SCALE ATTACK IN DHALE (VIDEO)

Posted on by martyrashrakat

The Houthis captured 100 positions in the central Yemeni province of Dhale from the Saudi-led coalition and its proxies during a recent large-scale operation, Brig. Gen. Yahya Sari, a spokesman of the pro-Houthis wing of the Yemeni Armed Forces, announced in the late hours of March 28.

“Our forces succeed in a special military operation on the front of Dhale … As a result, more than 100 military positions were secured, more than 250 enemy personnel were injured and killed, while dozens others surrendered themselves,” Brig. Gen. Yahya Sari said.

The Nasah mount was among the positions, which were captured by the Houthis in the course of the attack that lasted for five days

The Houthis media wing released a short video of the attack showing two T-55 main battle tanks of Saudi-backed forces, which were destroyed by Houthi tank hunters. According to Brig. Gen. Yahya, the Yemeni group’s fighters destroyed dozens of other vehicles.

Dhale didn’t witness much battles in the last few years. The Houthis’ new attack there will increase the pressure on the Saudi-led coalition and may impact its operations in central Yemen.

More on this topic:

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Arab Zionists, Saudia, Siege on Yemen, USA, War on Yemen, Yemen |