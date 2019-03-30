Nine-year-old Hawraa Opens Moneybox to Fund Resistance: I Love You, Sayyed!

March 29, 2019

A nine-year-old girl, called Hawraa Nadda, opened her moneybox in which she was raising an amount scheduled to be used to fund a celebration that marks her religious commitment in three months.

Hawraa decided to donate the collected money to fund the Resistance in response to Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah’s call on the party’s supporters to fund the Resistance due to the US financial war against it.

The little girl addressed Sayyed Nasrallah in a letter which explains the initiative and confirms her love to his eminence.

“Take the money, and buy a rocket; I love you, Sayyed!”

Al-Manar TV Channel hosted Hawraa and her parents, hailing her initiative and celebrating her religious commitment by granting her the Hijab uniform.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

