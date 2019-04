Posted on by samivesusu

March 31, 2019 / Gilad Atzmon

How Much Money Israel Lobby Gave Politicians Attacking Ilhan Omar. You watch this entertaining video and make up your mind as to whether it is about the ‘Benjamins’ or not…

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Gilad Atzmon, Jewish Lobby, Jewish Power, Nazi Israel, Palestine, Zionist Lobby | Tagged: Anti-Semitism Card, Ilhan Omar |