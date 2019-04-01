Israeli Media: Resistance Can’t Be Defeated!

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Israeli Media: Hamas Can’t Be Defeated!

April 1, 2019

Hamas Palestinian movement cannot be defeated, and invading the coastal enclave would be like fighting in the jungles of Vietnam, Israeli journalist said.

In an article entitled “Israel has no way of winning in Gaza”, Israeli journalists at Ynet, Oded Shalom, said that Hamas is “far behind” the Israeli army in “every military aspect and there is no room for comparison.”

“I am sorry to say that even as the election campaign enters its home stretch, none of the candidates has the courage to speak the truth about the Gaza Strip: Hamas cannot be defeated,” Shalom said.

The Israeli journalist noted meanwhile that the occupation military is equipped with the most modern technology, adding that “: forces from the air, land and sea could precisely hit and destroy any target in the Gaza Strip from miles away. Yet Hamas is invincible, and that is the truth.”

Then, Shalom said that any Israeli invasion of the besieged strip of Gaza would be like fighting in the jungles of Vietnam.

“Invading Gaza will be like fighting in the jungles of Vietnam. The IDF’s technological advantage will diminish in the maze of tunnels that Hamas has dug. The terror group may ask for a temporary cease-fire, but will never surrender, and Israel – subjected to relentless rocket fire, loss of life and damage to property – will agree to such a truce. It will be a rerun of Operation Protective Edge in 2014 and all the other military operations in Gaza that came before. And that, too, is the truth,” Shalom said, referring to Israeli occupation military and to Hamas resistance movement.

In this context, he said Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu is cautious when unleashing the military might of the occupation military on Gaza.

“One good thing that I can say about Netanyahu is that he is the only of the candidates who is not making unrealistic video clips emblazoned with the slogan “Let the IDF win.””

However, Shalom noted that Netanyahu “lacks the courage of leader, like the courage late prime minister Ariel Sharon had when he came up with and gained public opinion for the disengagement from Gaza.”

“A courageous leader should say that Hamas in Gaza cannot be defeated, that those launching firebombs attached to balloons or guerrilla fighters hiding in tunnels cannot be defeated.”

Shalom said meanwhile that the Zionist occupation needs to negotiate with Hamas, but noted that negotiation would take place “by sending suitcases filled with cash but with the mediation of Egypt and the aid of the oil rich Gulf states.”

“We need a long-term cease fire agreement that would include building houses and infrastructure in Gaza. We will not reach a peace deal with Hamas, but we will be able to live next to them in peace,” he added, clarifying that the “balance of terror will be mutual like the balance of terror we have with Hezbollah in Lebanon.”

“But it is our fate to always live by our sword,” the Israeli journalist added.

Source: Israeli media

