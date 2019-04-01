Normalization To Be Continued: Bahrain Conference Hosts ‘Israeli’ Speakers

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Staff, Agencies

In the course of shamelessly announcing additional steps towards normalization with the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity, several ‘Israeli’ speakers will appear at a business conference in Bahrain in the current month.

In further details, at least three ‘Israeli’ speakers, including the ‘Israel’ Innovation Authority’s deputy chief Anya Eldan, are scheduled to speak at the Global Entrepreneurship Congress in Manama, the forum’s website announced.

However, some members of the Bahraini parliament said Sunday they were against hosting ‘Israeli’ speakers in Bahrain, which — like most Arab states — does not recognize the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity.

“Parliament stresses its support for the just cause of the brotherly Palestinian people, and it will remain a priority for the Bahraini and Arab people,” it said in a statement published on its official Facebook page.

“The end of the ‘Israeli’ occupation and the withdrawal from all Arab land is an absolute necessity for the stability and security of the region and for a fair and comprehensive peace.”

Officially, the occupation regime of ‘Israel’ only has announced diplomatic relations with two Arab states, Egypt and Jordan.

‘Israel’ has, however, recently seen increased behind-the-scenes cooperation with some Arab countries.

Bahrain’s foreign minister, Sheikh Khalid al-Khalifa, last year backed what he referred to as ‘Israel’s’ right to “defend itself” after its military claimed it struck dozens of Iranian military targets in Syria.

Also in 2018, Bahrain hosted a UNESCO conference attended by an ‘Israeli’ delegation.

