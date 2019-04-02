Algeria Expels Reuters Reporter for Spreading Fake News

Posted on by indigoblue76

April 1, 2019

The Algerian authorities have expelled a Reuters reporter from the country after spreading fake news about clashes with protesters in its capital.

Tarek Ammarah is a Tunisian reporter working for Reuters who entered Algeria a couple of days ago to cover the ‘events in the country’, seems not what’s happening but his own agenda.

The Reuters Tunisian reporter was briefly detained then expelled back to his country.

Why this is important for Syria News other than it’s related to an important Arab country that kept good relations with Syria? At the very early days of the Syrian crisis, 26 March 2011, the Syrian authorities arrested the Reuters office manager in Damascus a Jordanian reporter Khaled Oweis, guess why? For spreading fake news.

It’s not a coincidence that in both cases Reuters reporter is not from the same country where the events are occurring, it’s not a coincidence that both reporters were detained by the authorities for the same reason and then expelled to their bordering countries. And it’s not a coincidence that both reporters spread fake news.

In the details of the case of the Jordanian Reuters reporter Khaled Oweis, the reporter aired a video report about the protests in Daraa, in the very first weeks of the crisis in the country. In his video report, the Jordanian Reuters reporter walk with a Syrian policeman carried on a stretcher in the National Hospital in Daraa, the policeman was injured with a bullet.

The video report aired by Reuters and was instantly resubmitted by all publications in the world, it’s coming from Reuters who feed news to most news agencies around the globe, was doctored in a very heinous way and was showing a conversation between the reporter and the policeman whining from his injury on the stretcher being rushed to the operation room at the hospital, yet Reuters reporter insisted to ask him about what happened:

The Reuters reporter asked the injured policeman what happened? The Injured policeman trying to speak but his voice lowered and suppressed by the voice of the Reuters reporter who said in a louder voice trying to imply it’s the words of the policeman: You were ordered to shoot at the peaceful protesters?

The injured policeman trying to raise his voice but again we can’t hear properly what he says but Reuters reporter again says in a louder voice: You’re saying that you refused to shoot at the unarmed protersters and a security officer shot you from behind for disobeying orders?

This what the Reuters video that went viral on all news channels around the world showed. However, later that evening another story came out from the same site.

Thanks to a Syrian TV cameraman who happened to be at the same place with his camera rolling there was a completely different story that the Syrian TV later showed in the evening and here’s what happened:

Reuters asking the injured policeman on the stretcher: What happened?

Policeman: We were securing a small protest in the city of Daraa, we were unarmed when we started hearing gunshots and I was injured.

Reuters: You were armed and were ordered to shoot at the peaceful protesters?

Injured policeman raising his voice and whining but clearly saying: No, we were unarmed and we received gunshots from the protestors side.

Reuters: You’re saying you refused to shoot at the unarmed protesters and a security officer shot you from behind for disobeying orders?

Injured policeman now raising his voice to the loudest he could: No, no, we are unarmed, we were shot at from the protesters’ side.

Once the Syrian TV aired what its cameraman recorded on his camera, the Reuters office manager in Syria Khaled Oweis was arrested for fabricating and spreading fake news. Remember, this was at the height of the so-called Arab Spring and after its episodes in Tunisia, Egypt, and Libya, and where people would buy the same repeated narrative at the beginning.

An international uproar against the Syrian government was unleashed condemning the ‘suppressing of free speech’ in the country and demanding the ‘immediate release of the journalist’. The Syrian authorities took the best decision they did that time and expelled all foreign reporters from the country altogether, later the authorities started allowing some back, those from friendly countries with no agendas were granted permits and free movement, those from hostile countries were given special temporary missions and were not free to go wherever they wanted.

CNN, among others, took advantage of this decision to justify embedding its reporters with al-Qaeda terrorist groups in Syria, despite getting the special temporary permits, they’ve sent their reporters to report 100% biased reports praising al-Qaeda terrorists who were at the time fighting under the banner of the FSA.

A CNN crew went as far as actually carrying out the bombing of the gas pipeline in Baba Amr district in Homs along with a cell of al-Qaeda terrorists and aired its doctored report to show it was the Syrian government that bombed that pipeline that left the city of Homs without electricity in one of the coldest winters in the country, details here: When CNN Crew Blew Up the Oil Pipeline in Homs.

Mainstream Media attack on Syria

Khaled Oweis, the Jordanian reporter for Reuters covering Syria, continued his propaganda campaign against the country but from his office in Amman, Jordan, reporting news from doubted sources as if he’s witnessing the events by himself firsthand from the country he was expelled from.

Back to the Algerian episode and the ‘visiting Tunisian Reuters reporter’ story, he was detained in the Algerian capital for reporting: ‘Witnesses told Reuters that Algerian policemen fired rubber bullets and teargas against protesters in the Algerian capital today, Friday, while about a million persons gathered to call on the stepping down of the President Abdul Aziz Bouteflika’.

The report was instantly circulated by all news agencies around the world, coming from Reuters, of course, and would cause more chaos in the country that is witnessing unprecedented protests, so far very peaceful, but needs some instigations by the Mainstream Media to convert it into a civil war.

In Algeria, the West cannot play the sectarian card they played in Syria, because Algerians are almost all of the same religion and sect. They cannot split parts of the people against the army, they witnessed their own episode of Western-sponsored anti-Islamic ‘Mujahideen’ in the 90s of last century and paid a hefty bill in blood for that.

Let’s pray the Algerians will stay vigilant towards these foreign instigators and act swiftly against those who try to push a new bloodshedding in another secular Arab country under the guise of democracy.

It’s the elections whenever it’s due in any country not under the US hegemony that will cause riots in the targeted country and the US can sneak in to ‘force democracy’ onto them. Those pro-the US in the targeted countries will either boycott the elections, push high their demands, claim the elections being rigged, and claim that their losing candidates to have won the elections to cause confusion among the public. Those under the US hegemony already no need even to have elections, like in the case of the Saudis and Qataris for instance. Saudi Arabia does not have a constitution to start with.

