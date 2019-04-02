Pakistan’s Ambassador in Damascus Condemns Israeli Occupation’s Aggressive Practices in Occupied Syrian Golan

Posted on by martyrashrakat

DAMASCUS, (ST)- Pakistan’s Ambassador in Damascus Rashed Kamal has stressed that his country has supported a draft resolution recently adopted by the UN Human Rights Council condemning the Israeli occupation’s aggressive practices in the occupied Syrian Golan and called for implementing the UN resolutions on this issue.

In a press conference held at the Pakistani Embassy in Damascus, the ambadssador said his country seek proposing initiatives to solve the Kashmir conflict between Pakistan and India through dialogue and peaceful means.

He added that war doesn’t serve the interets of the peoples of the two countries, urging the international community to move as to prevent escalation which may affect other parts of the world.

Kamal reaffirmed the need to implement UN resolutions regarding Kashmir, pointing out that his country supports just causes and calls for resolving them peacefully.

During a reception held in Damascus on Sunday marking Pakistan’s 79th National Day, Kamal said in a speech that Syria and Pakistan stand in the face of terrorism, congratulating the Syrian people, army and leadership on the victories achieved everyday on terrorism.

He affirmed his country’s support to solving all the international problems through dialogue and peaceful means, and its adherence to the principles and the goals of the UN and the Organization of the Islamic Conference (OIC).

On his part, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affaris and Expatriates Fayssal Mikdad stressed the deep-rooted Syrian-Pakistani relations and cooperation in different domains.

He hailed Pakistan’s support for Arab struggle to liberate Palestine and ending the foreign hegemony and arrogance, appreciating cooperation between the two countries at the international forums.

