FINALLY, GUAIDO TO BE STRIPPED OF IMMUNITY; SYRIA REDUX

Ziad Fadel

People are finally realizing that the situation in Venezuela is the same as that of Syria in 2011. It is becoming increasingly clear that die-hard, entrenched Zionist neo-cons in Washington will not give up on their insane crusade to make the Zionist Apartheid State both unassailable and durable. Maduro has taken our advice, evidently, and is studying the Syrian model closely. The Russians, who are committed to Maduro’s survival, are also giving him advice based on the rich records they have of the war in Syria and their own involvement. They have told him to stay put and control the streets.

In Syria, the so-called “peaceful” demonstrations were not enough to oust the sitting government in Damascus. Dr. Assad stayed put. The street demonstrations in both Der’ah and Homs transmogrified into a full-blown insurrection complete with Islamist fanatics, foreign mercenaries and, even direct assistance from NATO countries. Some of you might remember the “Shpionshiffe” Merkel sent to the coastline of Turkey in order to monitor the movements of the SAA to help the terrorists to destabilize Syria.

I don’t believe the U.S. will follow that program for several reasons. The first is that Gulf nations which had the ability to fund the arrival of tens of thousands of mercenaries to fight alongside the Syrian terrorists are no longer on speaking terms and are unlikely to try their hand again at regime change. Both Saudi Arabia and Qatar are at odds with one another over terrorism support and relations with Iran. The scenario in Venezuela is distant in both geography and politics. If Elliott Abrams thinks he’s going to get a repeat of the disastrous intervention in Venezuela, he is in for a tough awakening.

Add to this the prospect of another insurrection against a sitting president when that president has the support of the Russian Federation. Again, Abrams would be foolish not to consider again the disgraceful failure of the U.S. under Obama to effectuate a clean ouster of Dr. Assad. It would be even more ignominious for the U.S. to fail in a country located well within the borders of the Monroe Doctrine, like Venezuela.

We must also remember that most Latin American countries are loath to invite the U.S. to invade a nation in South America. Memories of the tragic death of Salvador Allende in Chile, with the blood-stained hands of the United States all too visible, remain a formidable disincentive for any Latin American president, even Bolsinaro, to contemplate accommodation with Washington. Other incidents of Yanqui involvement include Cuba, Mexico and Nicaragua. The U.S. simply cannot afford another debacle in its own backyard. Supporting the CONTRAS was egregious enough in Nicaragua, what with the surreptitious Iranian deal-making that brought the U.S. into international disrepute; imagine the fallout if the U.S. were to engage the services of something like FARC to help topple President Maduro. But, FARC is in the Maduro camp. There is no Saudi Arabia or Qatar to finance the arrival of religious fanatics from the four corners of the world to help to unseat the legitimate president of Venezuela. Elliott Abrams is looking into Nietsche’s darkest abyss. And it’s staring back at him.

Maduro is clearly feeling better. His Constituent Assembly has ordered Guaido’s immunity removed on the recommendation of the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court. It is obvious the upstart Yanque stooge is going to be arrested finally for treason. The U.S. has repeatedly warned Maduro that arresting Guaido would cross a red line. Abrams has said it. So has Bolton. And so have Pence and Pompeo. Yet, it appears the Americans have talked themselves, once again, into a corner. With all sanctions imposed on Venezuela, what is there left for Washington to do? Invasion? Surgical strikes on infrastructure? They did all that in Syria and where did that get them? In Libya, the Americans nihilistically bombed the country into pure devastation, destroying the nation with the highest standard of living in all Africa. Hillary Clinton, shrieked with joy after telling the world that Qaddafi was dead. And now, the Yanquis, and their miserable frog and limey allies are trying to pick up the pieces of one of history’s most reprehensible acts of political gluttony. The U.S. cannot afford another disaster like that. Or can it?

Oh, Europe will be aghast at the arrest of Guaido. The Europeans will pontificate and self-congratulate themselves for their own civility. They will tsk-tsk at Mr. Maduro, who, just like Dr. Assad, will blow his nose at the mentally corrupt hypocrites, like Macron, May and Merkel, all of them, descendants of the European barbarians who colonized the world with their toxic philosophies of greed and rapine – the same doctrines which led to the infamous creation of that metastatic, cancerous tumor known to my readers as the Zionist Entity.

Maduro stands with the Palestinian people. That should be reason enough for well-meaning countries to stand up and fight to keep him in power.

Note to readers: Until the Russians sell the S-400 to Turkey and Turkey begins to receive and deploy the systems, little will happen in Syria. There is simply a scarcity of news. .

