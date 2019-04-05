Weekly report on israel’s terrorism on Palestinians (28 March – 03 April 2019)

Posted on by michaellee2009

Weekly Report On Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (28 March – 03 April 2019)

Israeli forces continue systematic crimes in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt)

(28 March – 03 April 2019)

Israeli forces continued to use excessive force against the peaceful protestors in the Gaza Strip.

Five Palestinian civilians, including 2 children, were killed during the 52nd week of the Great March of Return and Breaking the Siege.

412 civilians, including 67 children, 11 women, 8 journalists, and 7 paramedics, were wounded. The injury of nine of them was reported serious.

3 civilians were wounded after being targeted with a missile fired by an Israeli drone in the northern Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces killed a Palestinian civilian and wounded 8 others, including 5 children in the West Bank.

Israeli settlers shot dead a Palestinian civilian and wounded another in southern Nablus.

Israeli forces conducted 68 incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and 3 other incursions into the Gaza Strip.

44 Palestinian civilians, including 7 children and 3 women, were arrested in the West Bank.

16 of them, including 2 children and 3 women, were arrested in occupied Jerusalem.

Shooting incidents continued against Palestinian farmers and shepherds in the border areas of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli authorities continued to create a Jewish majority in occupied East Jerusalem.

Two under-construction residential buildings, parts of al-Andalus pool and club, and a parking lit were demolished.

Five Shooting incidents were reported against the fishing boats in the Gaza Strip Sea.

Israeli forces turned the West Bank into cantons and continued to impose the illegal closure on the Gaza Strip for the 13th consecutive year.

Israeli forces established 92 permanent checkpoints and 103 temporary checkpoints in the West Bank.

2 Palestinian civilians were arrested at military checkpoints in the West Bank.

Summary

Israeli violations of international law and international humanitarian law in the oPt continued during the reporting period (28 March – 03 April 2019).

Shooting:

In the Gaza Strip, the Israeli forces continued to use lethal force against the participants in the peaceful protests organized along the Gaza Strip borders, which witnessed the peaceful protests for the 52nd week along the eastern and northern border area of the Gaza Strip. They also continued to use force against Palestinians demonstrating the incursions into the West Bank. In the Gaza Strip, Israeli forces killed 5 Palestinian civilians, including 2 children, and wounded 412 others, including 67 children, 11 women, 8 journalists, and 7 paramedics. The injury of nine of them was reported serious. Meanwhile, 3 other civilians were wounded after being targeted with a missile fired by a drone. In the West Bank, Israeli forces killed a Palestinian civilian and wounded 8 others, including 5 children, while Israeli settlers shot dead a Palestinian civilian and wounded another.

In the Gaza Strip, during the 52nd Friday of the Return and Breaking Siege March, Israeli forces killed 5 Palestinian civilians, including 2 children, while pariciapting in the activities held to commemorate the 43rd anniversary of the Land Day and 1st anniversary of the breakout of the Great March of Return and Breaking the siege on 30 March 2019.

In Gaza City: on the abovementioned day morning, Israeli forces killed Mohammed Sa’ed (20), from al-Shija’iyah neighbourhood, after being wounded with a bullet to the chest that was fired by the Israeli forces at a group of civilians gathered 100 meters away from the western side of the border fence in Malakah area in al-Zaytoun neighborhood, east of Gaza City. At approximately 15:15, Adham ‘Emarah (17), from al-Sha’af neughbourhood, was hit with a teargas canister to his face and then taken to al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, where his death was announced at 15:30.

In Khan Younis: Israeli forces stationed to southeastern side of the Return encampment opened fire and killed 2 Palestinians identified as Tamer Abu al-Kheir (18), from Hamad Housing Project in Khan Younis, who was wounded with a bullet to the chest, and Belal al-Najjar (17), from Bani Sheila, east of Khan Younis who was wounded with an explosive bullet to the chest, causing lacerations in his abdomen. On 02 April 2019, medical sources in Naser Hospital in Khan Younis declared that Fares Abu Hajras (25), from Bani Sheila, east of the city, succumbed to wounds he sustained on 30 March 2019. The abovementioned sustained a bullet wound to the abdomen when he was 20-30 meters away from the border fence in eastern Khuza’ah.

In excessive use of lethal force against the peaceful protesters along the Gaza Strip borders, during the reporting period, Israeli forces wounded 412 civilians, 67 children, 11 women, 8 journalists, and 7 paramedics. The injury of nine of them was reported serious.

Injuries in the Gaza Strip from 28 March – 03 April 2019 According to the Governorate

Governorate Injuries Total Children Women Journalists Paramedics Critical Injuries Northern Gaza Strip 48 14 0 0 1 2 Gaza City 79 0 0 0 1 0 Central Gaza Strip 69 15 6 2 1 2 Khan Yunis 94 23 2 0 2 0 Rafah 122 15 3 6 2 6 Total 412 67 11 8 7 9

As part of airstrikes, Israeli forces drones fired one missile at a group of civilians who were passing by the Shuhadaa’ Cemetery, east of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip. AS a result, 4 civilians sustained shrapnel wounds in different parts of their bodies.

As part of targeting the Palestinian fishermen in the sea, the Israeli forces continued to escalate their attacks against the Palestinian fishermen, indicating the on-going Israeli policy to target their livelihoods. During the reporting period, PCHR documented 5 incidents were as follows: 2 incidents off Rafah Shore; 2 incidenta off Khan Yunis Shore, south of the Gaza Strip; and one incident off al-Waha resort shore, north of the Gaza Strip.

As part of targeting the border areas, on 28 March 2019, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence with Israel, east of al-Shawka, east of Rafah, opened fire at a number of Palestinian civilians, who were collecting construction aggregates. However, no casualties were reported.

Om 29 March 2019, Israeli forces opened fire at the border area adjacent to the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, northwest of Beit Hanoun. However, no casualties were reported.

On 31 March 2019, Israeli forces opened fire at the agrictural lands, east of Gaza Valley village, but no casualties were reported.

In the West Bank, the Israeli forces killed a Palestinian civilian while another was shot dead by settlers. On 02 April 2019, Israeli forces killed a Palestinian civilian and wounded 2 others when large number of Israeli forces moved into Qalendia refugee camp and Kafr ‘Aqab village, north of occupied East Jerusalem, to carry out an arrest campaign. Meanwhile, dozens of Palestinian young men gathered at the entrance to the camp and threw stones and Molotov Cocktails at the Israeli vehicles and soldiers, who in response fired live ammunition and rubber-coated metal bullets at them. As a result, Mohammed Dar ‘Edwan (23) was killed and 2 others were wounded.

In a new crime of wilful killing committed by the settlers in the West Bank against the Palestinian civilians, on Wednesday, 03 April 2019, 2 settlers killed a Palestinian civilian and wounded another when the settlers opened fire at the one killed near Bita village square on Ramallah-Nablus Street, south of Nablus.

Incursions:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces conducted at least 68 military incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and 5 other incursions into Jerusalem and its suburbs. During those incursions, Israeli forces arrested at least 28 Palestinians, including 5 children, from the West Bank, while 16 other civilians, including 2 children and 3 women, were arrested from Jerusalem and its suburbs.

In the Gaza Strip, on 28 March 2019, Israeli forces moved 100 meters into al-Shokah village, east of Rafah City in the southern Gaza Strip. They levelled lands in front of the Return encampment and later redeployed along the border fence with Israel.

On 03 April 2019, Israeli forces conducted 2 similar incursions in eastern Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip and eastern al-Qararah village, northeast if Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Israeli authorities continued to create a Jewish majority in occupied East Jerusalem .

As part of the Israeli house demolitions and notices, on 02 April 2019, Israeli municipality bulldozers demolished an under-construction residential building in Sho’afat in northern occupied East Jerusalem under the pretext of building without a license. The 2-storey building was built on 450 square meters and belonged to ‘Alaa’ and ‘Adnan Hoshiyah. As soon as the building had been demolished, the Israeli bulldozers destroyed parts of al-Andalus club and swimming pool in the camp. Mustafa al-Bayaa’, owner of the club, said the bulldozer destroyed parts of the second floor of the 300-square meter club. They also demolished a parking lot at the entrance to Sho’fat refugee camp.

On the same day, the Israeli municipality bulldozers demolished an under-construction residential building in Beer ‘Onah area in Beit Jala under the pretext of non-licensing. The building’s owner said to lawyer Basimah ‘Issa that Jerusalem Municipality refused to license the building under the pretext that it is in an area where construction is prohibited.

Israeli Forces continued their settlement activities, and the settlers continued their attacks against Palestinian civilians and their property

As part of Israeli settlers’ attacks against Palestinian civilians and their property, on Monday morning, 01 April 2019, settlers punctured tires of Palestinian vehicles and wrote on them and on walls racist slogans near “Pisgat Ze’ev” settlement established on the lands of Beit Hanina village, north of occupied East Jerusalem. Jewish settlers carry out attacks against Palestinian property in the West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem, within a group titled as “Price Tag”. This group carry out acts of intimidation amounting to murder attempts, burining and damaging Palestinian lands and property, attacking Isalmic and Christian holy sites and exhumation of graves.

Details

Incursions into Palestinian Areas, and Attacks on Palestinian Civilians and Property in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

Thursday, 28 March 2019:

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Hebron and stationed in Jabal Abu Roman neighborhood. They raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Amer ‘Ayed Abu ‘Aisha (36) and then arrested him, taking him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Nablus. They raided and searched houses, from which they arrested Yazan Redwan Atef Abu Rmaila (24) and Madin Rabah harbi Dawoud (23) in al-Tour Mount, south of Nablus, taking them to an unknown destination.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Halhoul City, north of Hebron, and stationed in al-Tharwa neighborhood. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Ra’ed Nofal (33) and then arrested him, taking him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Sa’ir village, north of Hebron and stationed in al-‘Aroud area. They raided and searched houses, from which they arrested ‘Amro Thiab al-Faroukh (23) and Mohammed Saleh al-Faroukh (25), taking them to an unknown destination.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Aroub Refugee Camp, north of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Wahib Wael al-‘Ajarma (17) and then arrested him, taking him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Qalqas village, southeast of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Na’im Mohammed Abu Turki (32) and then arrested him, taking him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Abu Shkhaidem village, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched houses, from which they arrested ‘Ali Moussa Qendah (22), Mohammed Shadi al-Sous (21) and Yasser Nasser al-Sous (26), taking them to an unknown destination.

At approximately 07:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Bireh and stationed in al-Shurfa neighborhood. They raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Abd al-Rahman Hussain Ibrahim (23) and then arrested him, taking him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 07:30, Israeli forces backed by military vehicles and bulldozers, moved 100 meters into al-Shawka village, east of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip. The Israeli vehicles combed lands adjacent to the Return Camp. At approximately 12:30, the Israeli forces redeployed along the border fence.

At approximately 08:00, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence with Israel, east of al-Shawka village, east of Rafah, opened fire and fired tear gas canisters at civilians collecting aggregates, and no casualties were reported.

At approximately 14:35, an Israeli drone fired one missile at a group of civilians passing near al-Shohada Cemetery, east of Jabalia, north of the Gaza Strip. As a result, three civilians were hit with shrapnel throughout their bodies and then taken to the Indonesian Hospital in Jabalia, where their injuries were reported Moreover, the Israeli forces issued a statement saying that an Israeli drone targeted a Palestinian cell that participated in firing incendiary balloons at the Israeli settlements adjacent to the Gaza Strip.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Yatta; Sorif and Deir Samet villages in Hebron.

Friday, 29 March 2019:

At approximately 23:30, Israeli forces stationed inside watchtowers at Beit Hanoun “Erez” Crossing and in its vicinity, northwest of Beit Hanoun, north of the Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at the area adjacent to the border fence with Israel. The Israeli shooting caused fear and panic among Palestinian civilians, whose houses are near the area, but no casualties were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (7) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Nablus, ‘Assira al-Qablia and Madama villages, south of Nablus; Beit Ummar, al-Thaherya, Emraish, and Karza villages in Hebron.

Saturday, 30 March 2019:

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Salfit. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ibrahim Youssof al-Dik (26) and then arrested him, taking him to an unknown destination.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Kafl Haress village, north of Salfit. They raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Emad Mahmoud ‘Abd al-Hamid al-Qaq (16) and then arrested him, taking him to an unknown destination.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (5) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Mothalath al-Shohada village in Jenin; al-Samou’, Beit Ula, Fqaiqiss, and al-Hadb villages in Hebron.

Sunday, 31 March 2019

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Aroub Refugee Camp, north of Hebron. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Adam Mohannad Abu Sham’a (16) and Isma’el Maher al-Shareef (17) and then arrested them. The Israeli forces later withdrew taking them to an unknown destination.

At approximately 07:30, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence with Israel opened fire at agriculture lands, east of Gaza Valley village (Johr al-Dik), southeast of Gaza City. As a result, Palestinian farmers were forced to flee fearing for their lives, and no casualties were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (5) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Hebron, Sa’ir, Bani N’aim, al-Simia, and Trama villages in Hebron.

Monday, 01 April 2019

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Jenin. They raided and searched a house belonging to Monadel Naji Qabha (24) and then arrested him, taking him to an unknown destination.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-Fawar Refugee Camp, south of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ahmad Mohammad Abu ‘Awad (24) and then arrested him, taking him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Aroub Refugee Camp, north of Hebron. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Ahmad Nedal Abu Ghazy (19) and Jehad ‘Emad al-Titi (17) and then arrested them, taking them to an unknown destination.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Tabaqah village, southwest of Dura, southwest of Hebron, and stationed in al-Beid neighborhood. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ahmad Salama Abdul Mohssen Abu Ras (35) and then arrested him, taking him to an unknown destination.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-Sheikh neighborhood in Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ahmad Mohammad al-Baied (30) and then arrested him, taking him to an unknown destination.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Nablus; Karza and Tarqomia villages in Hebron.

Tuesday, 26 February 2019

At approximately 00:30, Israeli forces moved into Qalqilia. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ahmed Amin Horani (21), and then arrested him, taking him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Shayoukh village, north of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Hassan Ismail ‘Ashour Halayqah (39) and then arrested him, taking him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Zabouba village, west of Jenin. They raided and searched a house belonging to Taleb Mohammed Jradat (21), and then arrested him, taking him to an unknown destination.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Khelet al-Moghayer area, south of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Anas Lahab al-Tamimi (22) and then summoned him to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gush Etzion” settlement, south of Bethlehem.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Beit Ummar, north of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Hamza ‘Ali ‘Ayad ‘Awad (19) and then summoned him to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gush Etzion” settlement, south of Bethlehem.

At approximately 01:45, Israeli forces moved into Jalqmous village, east of Jenin. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mo’awia Taher al-Qerm (24) and then arrested him, taking him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Beith Kahel village, north of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Laith Mohammed al-Assafra (21) and then summoned him to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gush Etzion” settlement, south of Bethlehem.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Bitonia, west of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Hassan Youssef (65), a leader in Hamas Movement, and then arrested him, taking him to an unknown destination. It should be noted that Hassan Youssef was a former prisoner in Israeli jails, where he served for 20 years in varying periods.

At approximately 07:00, Israeli gunboats stationed in the sea, west of Khan Younis, south of the Gaza Strip, pumped water and opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within the allowed fishing area and chased them. As a result, fishermen were forced to flee towards the shore for fear of being wounded or arrested. Neither casualties nor damage to their boats was reported.

At approximately 17:30, Israeli gunboats stationed in the sea, west of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within nine nautical miles and chased them. The shooting sporadically continued for more than two hours. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee towards the shore for fear of being wounded or arrested. No casualties among them or damage to their boats were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (9) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Halhoul; Deir Samet village and al-Fawar Refugee Camp in Hebron; ‘Otra village, southeast of Nablus; al-Moghir, Beteen, Abu Qash, and Sarda Beit Rima villages in Ramallah and al-Bireh.

Wednesday, 27 February 2019

At approximately 00:45, Israeli forces moved into ‘Anzah village, south of Jenin. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Walid Brahma (33) and then arrested him, taking him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Jabe’ village, south of Jenin and stationed in al-Mwaress area. They raided and searched a house belonging to Islam ‘Adel Tawfiq Ghananm and confiscated NIS 2500 claiming that “this money funds terrorism.” After confiscating the money, they handed Islam a warrant of the confiscated money and then withdrew from the house and village.

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Kaffr Ra’i village, west of Jenin and stationed near Abi Thar al-Ghafari Mosque in the southern neighbourhood. They raided and searched a house belonging to Sana’ Mohammed Monib al-Sayed and then confiscated NIS 2300 claiming that “this money funds terrorism.” After confiscating the money, they handed Sana’ a warrant of the confiscated money despite her rejection to sign it and then withdrew from the house. Moreover, the Israeli forces raided and searched a house belonging to Ahmed Mohanned Isma’il Ya’aqba and then confiscated NIS 2250, 49 JD and 49 $.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Sires village, southeast of Jenin. They raided and searched a house belonging to Adiba Tawfiq Hafeth Mahmoud in the southern eastern neighborhood and then confiscated NIS 600, 10 JD and two checks estimated at NIS 4000.

At approximately 07:00, Israeli forces backed by five military vehicles moved around 100 meters into the west of the border fence with Israel, east of Deir al-Balah in the Central Gaza Strip. The military vehicles combed the area until 15:00 and headed to the south, east of Khan Younis. They combed and leveled the area and after three hours, they redeployed along the border fence.

At approximately 11:00, Israeli gunboats stationed in the sea, west of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within eight nautical miles and chased them. As a result, fishermen were forced to flee towards the shore for fear of being wounded or arrested. However, no casualties among them or damage to their boats were reported.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces backed by military vehicles moved 100 meters into the east of al-Qarara village, northeast of Khan Younis, south of the Gaza Strip, coming from the east of al-Buraij. The military vehicles combed and leveled lands along the border fence heading to the south. After that, they redeployed along the border fence adjacent to al-Farahin neighborhood, east of ‘Abassan al-Kabira village.

At approximately 19:30, Israeli gunboats stationed in the sea, west of Khan Younis, south of the Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within the allowed fishing area and chased them. As a result, fishermen were forced to flee towards the shore for fear of being wounded or arrested. However, casualties among them or damage to their boats were reported.

At approximately 20:20, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Waha shore, northwest of Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip, south of the Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within three nautical miles and chased them. The shooting sporadically continued for more than two hours. As a result, fishermen were forced to flee towards the shore for fear of being wounded or arrested. However, no casualties among them or damage to their boats were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (8) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: ‘Araba village, west of Jenin; Beit Forik village, east of Nablus; Hebron, Beit ‘Awa, al-Koum, Ethna, and Sorif villages in Hebron.

Use of Force against Demonstrations in Protest against the U.S. President’s Decision to Recognize Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel:

Israeli forces continued its excessive use of lethal force against peaceful demonstration organized by Palestinian civilians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and it was named as “The Great March of Return and Breaking Siege.” The demonstration was in protest against the U.S. President Donald Trump’s declaration to move the U.S. Embassy to it. According to PCHR fieldworkers’ observations, the border area witnessed large participation by Palestinian civilians as the Israeli forces continued to use upon highest military and political echelons excessive force against the peaceful demonstrators, though the demonstration were fully peaceful. The demonstration was as follows during the reporting period:

Gaza Strip:

In the 52nd week of the March of Return and Breaking Siege activities on Friday, 29 March 2019, Israeli forces wounded 18 civilians, including three children, a journalist and a paramedic. The incidents were as follows:

Gaza City: The Israeli shooting at Palestinian demonstrators resulted in the injury of four civilians, including a paramedic. One of them was hit with a live bullet to the left foot and three were directly hit with tear gas canisters. The wounded paramedic, Hamam Kamal youssof Khadra (27), who works for PRCS, was hit with a tear gas canister to the right foot.

Northern Gaza Strip: The Israeli shooting, which continued from 15:00 until 19:00, at the Palestinian demonstrators resulted in the injury of ten civilians, including two children. Nine of them were hit with live bullets and shrapnel and one was directly hit with a tear gas canister. The injury of one of them was reported serious

Central Gaza Strip: At approximately 17:00, two civilians were injured, including a 13-year-old child, from al-Buraij. The wounded child was hit with a live bullet to the lower limbs.

Rafah: At approximately 21:00, Israeli stationed along the border fence with Israel adjacent to the Return Camp, east of al-Shawka, east of Rafah, fired live bullets and tear gas canisters at dozens of young men demonstrated in the area. As a result, two civilians, including a journalist, were injured. The wounded journalist, Mohammed Samih Hassan Abu Sultan (22), who works for the Pioneers of Truth Network, was hit with live bullet shrapnel to the abdomen.

On Saturday, 30 March 2019, coinciding the 43rd anniversary of Land Day and the 1st anniversary of the Great March of Return and Breaking Siege, Israeli forces killed four Palestinian civilians, including two children, and injured 394 civilians, including 64 children, 11 women, 7 journalists, and 6 paramedics. The Injury of eight of them was reported serious. The incidents were as follows:

Gaza City: At approximately 07:00, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence with Israel, opened fire at civilians, who were around 100 meters away from the border fence in Malaka area in al-Zaitoun neighborhood, east of Gaza. The Israeli shooting resulted in the injury of Mohammed Jehad Jawdat Sa’d (20), from al-Shuja’eya neighborhood. Jehad was hit with a live bullet to the chest and taken to al-Shefa Hospital in Gaza City. Moreover, at approximately 07:30, medical recourses announced Jehad’s death.

At approximately 13:00, the activities of the 43rd anniversary of Land Day and the 1st anniversary of the Great March of Return and Breaking Siege started in the east of Malaka Square, east of al-Zaitoun neighborhood. Despite the peaceful demonstration, the Israeli forces heavily opened fire and deliberately and randomly fired live and rubber bullets at participants. At approximately 15:15, Adham Nedal Saqer ‘Emara (17), from al-Sha’af neighborhood, was hit with a tear gas canister to the face. Adham was taken to al-Shefa Hospital in Gaza City. Moreover, at approximately 15:30, the medical resources announced Adham’s death. The Israeli shooting at the demonstrators resulted in the injury of 75 civilians. Thirty-eight of them were hit with live bullets, five were hit with rubber bullets and 42 were directly hit with tear gas canisters. In addition, a camera belonging to a journalist, Saber Ibrahim Shehda Nour al-Din, was hit with a tear gas canister that damaged it.

Northern Gaza Strip: the Israeli shooting, which continued from 12:00 until 18:00, at Palestinian demonstrators resulted in the injury of 38 civilians, including 12 children and a paramedic. Two of them were hit with rubber bullets and 36 were directly hit with tear gas canisters. The wounded paramedic, Mohammed Nahed Rashid ‘Atallah (31) who works for the Civil Defense, was hit with a tear gas canister to the neck. It should be noted that an ambulance belonging to al-‘Awda Hospital, which belongs to Health Work Committees, was hit with a tear gas canister to the left door and sustained damage.

Central Gaza Strip: The Israeli shooting at Palestinian demonstrators, which continued until 18:00, resulted in the injury of 67 civilians, including 14 children, six women, two journalists, and a paramedic. Fourteen of them were hit with live bullets and shrapnel, five were hit with rubber bullets and 48 were directly hit with tear gas canisters. The injury of two of them was reported serious.

It should be noted that on Tuesday, 02 April 2019, medical resources in Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis announced that Faris Youssef Fares Abu Hagras (25), from Bani Suhaila village, east of Khan Younis, succumbed to his wounds. At approximately 15:00, Fares was hit with a live bullet to the abdomen, while he was standing 20-30 meters away from the border fence with Israel, east of Khoza’a. He was taken to a field medical point and then to Nassr Hospital, where his injury was reported serious. Faris underwent three surgeries and was admitted to the ICU until he succumbed to his wounds.

The wounded journalists were identified as:

Mohammed Mosbah Mahmoud Balour (39), who works as a reporter for al-Aqsa Network, was hit with a rubber bullet to the lower limbs.

Mohammed Rebhi ‘Atallah Abu Hayah (23), who works as a photographer for al-Aqsa Network, was hit a rubber bullet to the lower limbs.

The wounded paramedic, Mohammed Hassan Deeb al-Wassifi (45), works as a volunteer paramedic in the Civil Defense.

Khan Younis: The shooting of Israeli forces stationed east and southeast of the Return Camp resulted in the killing of two civilians identified as:

Tamer Hashem ‘Issa Abu al-Khair (18), from Hamad City in Khan Younis, was hit with a live bullet to the chest. At approximately 15:55, Tamer was taken to European Hospital due to his critical condition. Doctors attempted to save his life, but their attempts failed so that at approximately 19:00, his death was declared.

Belal Mahmoud Sha’ban al-Najar (17), from Bani Suhaila village, east of Khan Younis. At approximately 15:15, he was hit with an explosive live bullet to the chest resulting in lacerations in the abdomen. PCHR’s fieldworker took photos and a video showing that while a number of paramedics was raising their hands, they went to Belal after he was wounded around 20 meters away from the border fence with Israel and took him to an ambulance as his condition was serious. They then took him to a field medical point and then to the Algerian Hospital. After that, they referred him to Gaza European Hospital in Khan Younis. Doctors attempted to save his life, but their attempts failed so that at approximately 22:00, Belal’s death was declared.

The Israeli forces opened fire and fired tear gas canisters at Palestinian demonstrators resulting in the injury of 94 civilians, including 23 children, two women and two paramedics. Fourty-one of them were hit with live bullets and shrapnel while 53 were directly hit with tear gas canisters. The wounded paramedics were identified as:

Khaled Moussa Fssaifess (21), from Bani Suhaila, who works as a volunteer for Elite Medical Team, was hit with a teargas canister to the right foot.

‘Amer Khaled Madi (25), from Khan Younis Camp, who works as a volunteer for Palestine Red Crescent Society, was hit with a rubber bullet to the face.

PCHR’s fieldworkers said that the Israeli forces increased the sniper-positioning points and raised the sand berms on which the snipers position, enabling them to see clearly and completely the area, where the protestors spread, and deep into the Return encampment.

Rafah: the Israeli shooting, which continued from 13:00 until 18:00, at Palestinian demonstrators resulted in the injury of 120 civilians, including 15 children, 3 women, 2 paramedics, and 5 journalists. Sixty-nine of them were hit with live bullets and shrapnel, 51 civilians were directly hit with tear gas canisters. The injury of six of them was reported serious. The wounded paramedics were identified as:

Amin Jehad Mohammed al-Balbaishi (30), who works for the Military Medical Services, was hit with a tear gas canister to the head.

Esra’ Mohammed Mershed al-Qadi (23), who works as a volunteer for Abdullah- Pulse of life Team, was hit with a tear gas canister to the left leg.

The wounded journalists were identified as:

‘Alaa’ ‘Abd al-Fatah Ibrahim al-Namla (35), who works for al-Quds Network, was hit with a tear gas canister to the left leg.

Mohammed Omar Qandeel Qandeel (30), who works as a freelance journalist, was hit with a tear gas canister to the right leg.

Belal Fawzi Sha’ban al-Derbi (20), who works for the Pioneers of Truth Network, was hit with a tear gas canister to the face.

‘Abdullah Mahmoud Khamis al-Ranteessi (24), who works as a freelance journalist, was hit with a tear gas canister to the back.

‘Ata Bassel Mohammed Fojo (21), who works for Sama al-Quds Network, was hit with a tear gas canister to the right leg.

West Bank:

Following the Friday prayer, on 29 March 2019, dozens of Palestinian civilians and international human rights defenders headed to the lands of al-Sahl area, east of al-Moghir village, northeast of Ramallah, to peacefully protest against the Israeli settlers’ attempt to confiscate and seize the lands. When the demonstrators arrived at the area, Israeli soldiers fired live and rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, four children were injured. Two of them were hit with live bullets and the other two were hit with rubber bullets.

Continued closure of the oPt

Israel continued to impose a tight closure on the oPt, imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

Gaza Strip

Israeli forces continuously tighten the closure of the Gaza Strip and close all commercial crossings, making the Karm Abu Salem crossing the sole commercial crossing of the Gaza Strip, although it is not suitable for commercial purposes in terms of its operational capacity and distance from markets.

Israeli forces have continued to apply the policy, which is aimed to tighten the closure on all commercial crossings, by imposing total control over the flow of imports and exports.

Israeli forces have continued to impose a total ban on the delivery of raw materials to the Gaza Strip, except for very limited items and quantities. The limited quantities of raw materials allowed into Gaza do not meet the minimal needs of the civilian population of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces also continued to impose an almost total ban on the Gaza Strip exports, including agricultural and industrial products, except for light-weighted products such as flowers, strawberries, and spices. However, they lately allowed the exportation of some vegetables such as cucumber and tomatoes, furniture and fish.

Israel has continued to close the Beit Hanoun (Erez) crossing for the majority of Palestinian citizens from the Gaza Strip. Israel only allows the movement of a limited number of groups, with many hours of waiting in the majority of cases. Israel has continued to adopt a policy aimed at reducing the number of Palestinian patients allowed to move via the Beit Hanoun crossing to receive medical treatment in hospitals in Israel or in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Israel also continued applying the policy of making certain civilian traveling via the crossing interviewed by the Israeli intelligence service to be questioned, blackmailed or arrested.

Movement at Karm Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) crossing, southeast of Rafah, is designated for the movement of goods

Note:Due to technical reasons, we could not obtain the official statistics from the department responsible for issuing the statistics

Beit Hanoun (“Erez”) crossing, in the north of the Gaza Strip, is designated for the movement of individuals, and links the Gaza Strip with the West Bank.

Movement at Beit Hanoun (“Erez”) crossing

(19-25 March 2019)

Following table illustrates temporary and permanent checkpoints and arrests at these checkpoints in the West Bank from 28 March- 03 April2019:

Governorate Permanent temporary Temporary checkpoints Closed Roads Arrested persons Jerusalem 13 7 – – Nablus 10 15 2 2 Jenin 5 3 – – Ramallah 11 17 4 – Tulkarm 7 3 1 – Tubas 2 3 1 – Salfit 3 9 1 – Qalqiliyia 5 6 4 – Hebron 20 31 9 – Bethlehem 11 9 2 – Jericho 5 – – – Al-Karama Crossing – – – – Total 92 103 24 –

Arrests at Military Checkpoints:

At approximately 18:00, on Sunday, 31 March 2019, Israeli forces stationed at Beit Fourik checkpoint, east of Nablus, arrested ‘Aref Ayman Haj Mohammad (18), from Beit Fourik, taking him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 14:00, on Tuesday, 02 April 2019, Israeli forces stationed at Za’tara checkpoint, south of Nablus, Thaer Waleed ‘Amer (33), from Kafr Qallil, south of Nablus, taking him to an unknown destination.

A Civilian Killed and Another Injured by Israeli Settlers, South of Nablus

In a new crime of willful killing, which Israeli settlers carry out against Palestinians civilians, on Wednesday, 03 April 2019, two settlers killed a Palestinian civilian and injured another when they opened fire at the first civilian near Bita village square in Nablus-Ramallah Street, south of Nablus. According to PCHR’s investigations, eyewitnesses and DVR’s footage, at approximately 08:32, on Wednesday, 03 April 2019, Mohammad ‘Abdul Mon’im Abul Fattah (23), from Khirbet Qeis in Salfit, arrived at Beita village square, crossed the street, stood between two waste containers near al-Tamimi Gas Station, and threw stones at two Israeli settlers’ cars that were on the way. Moreover, he threw stones at a third car with an Israeli registration plate, which came from Howara village to Za’tara checkpoint. The car stopped at the square and the driver opened fire at him, hitting him directly with a live bullet and forcing him to take cover under the settler’s car. As a result, a civilian namely Khaled Salah Mohammad Rawajha (23) was hit with a live bullet, which penetrated his left waist. Khaled was then taken to Rafidia Surgical Hospital in Nablus to receive treatment. Meanwhile, a truck with Israeli registration plate arrived at the place. The driver then stepped out of his truck carrying a gun and shot Mohammad dead, together with the other settler. Following his death, Israeli forces arrived and locked down the area. Furthermore, an Israeli ambulance arrived and took the Mohammad’s corpse to an unknown destination. Following that, the Israeli forces raided an automobile repair shop, watched the surveillance (DVR’s) footage and deleted the footage from 08:32 to 10:00 to hide their crimes.

Killings and Shootings:

At approximately 03:00, on Thursday 02 April 2019, a large number of Israeli forces backed by several military vehicles moved into Qalandia refugee camp and Kafr ‘Aqab village, north of occupied East Jerusalem. In conjunction with closing Qalandia checkpoint on both sides, the Israeli forces deployed along the main street adjacent to Qalandia refugee camp, which leads to Kafr ‘Aqab, and raided a residential building in “Sekal intersection” area. They then moved into Qalandia refugee camp via the main entrance. They raided and searched several houses belonging to Moteir family, from which they arrested three brothers namely Yusif (34), Ibrahim (31) and Rajab No’man Muteir (26), taking them to an unknown destination. Meanwhile, dozens of Palestinian young men gathered at the camp’s entrance and threw stones and Molotov Cocktails at the Israeli forces and military vehicles. The Israeli forces immediately fired live and rubber bullets at them. At approximately 04:30, clashes reached al-Matar Street adjacent to the camp. The Israeli forces heavily opened fire at the Palestinian young men. As a result, two Palestinian civilians were hit with live bullets to the lower limbs. Moreover, the Israeli forces opened fire at Mohammad ‘Ali Dar ‘Adwan (23) at a close range (as shown in a video posted on social media). As a result, he was hit with several bullets to the chest. They then arrested him though he was in a critical condition. They later handed him to the Palestinian medical personnel to be taken to Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah after he was declared dead.

Israel commander of Ramallah, Qalandia refugee camp and Kafr ‘Aqab, known as “Captain Hossam” on social media, said that during the police and soldiers’ activity in the area, dozens of Palestinian young men threw pipe bombs at the soldiers, resulting in clashes between them. As a result, Mohammad ‘Ali Dal ‘Adwan was killed.

After Mohammad’s funeral procession, violent clashes broke out between dozens of Palestinian young men and the Israeli forces at the entrance to Qalandia refugee camp near Qalandia military checkpoint. The Israeli forces fired live and rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, two Palestinian civilians, including a child, were hit with rubber bullets and were then taken to Palestine Medical Complex to receive treatment.

In their statement, Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said that their personnel were in the area when the clashes broke out between the Palestinian young men and the Israeli forces near Qalandia military checkpoint. PRCS added that their personnel transferred a child, who was hit with a rubber bullet to the head, and another civilian, who was hit with rubber bullets to the cheek, to the hospital to receive treatment. Furthermore, the Palestinian Health Ministry said that the two civilians injured with rubber bullets were transferred to Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah and clarified that they are in a stable health condition.

Efforts to Create A Jewish majority

Israeli forces escalated their attacks on Palestinian civilians and their property. They have also continued their raids on al-Aqsa Mosque and denied the Palestinians access to it:

Arrests and Incursions:

At approximately 01:00, on Thursday, 28 March 2019, Israeli forces moved into Shu’fat Refugee Camp, north of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched several houses, from which they arrested Mahmoud Amjad Jaber (22) and Mohammad ‘Abdullah ‘Amer (19), taking them to an unknown destination.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Bostan neighborhood in Silwan, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched a house belonging to Khader ‘Oda and then arrested his children Ahmad (12) and Jom’a (13), taking them to an unknown destination.

At approximately 04:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Suwana neighborhood, east of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched a house belonging to Majdi Mahmoud Abu Ghazala (28) and then arrested him, taking him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 09:00, on Thursday, 28 March 2019, Israeli police arrested ‘Arafat Najeeb (32), a guard of al-Aqsa Mosque, while he was in the mosque’s yards. They then took him to a detention center. Few hours later, they released ‘Arafat after handing him an order that denies him access to al-Aqsa Mosque for two weeks.

On 29 March 2019, following the Friday prayer, Israeli forces arrested three mothers of Palestinian prisoners after they got out of al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. Eyewitnesses said that that the families of Palestinian prisoners organized a sit-in in al-Aqsa yards after the Friday prayer in solidarity with the Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons. After the families got out of the mosque, the Israeli forces arrested three women namely Kholoud Na’eem al-A’war, Iman al-A’war and Najah ‘Oda.

At approximately 15:00, on Saturday, 30 March 2019, Israeli forces arrested Yazan ‘Emad Syam (22) while he was walking in Salah al-Deen Street, in central occupied East Jerusalem, taking him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 10:00, on Sunday 31 March 2019, Israeli police arrested Wessam Khaled al-‘Araj (28), a guard of al-Aqsa Mosque, in front of al-Rahma Gate prayer area in al-Aqsa Mosque yards in occupied East Jerusalem under the pretext of opening the gates to the prayer area. They then took him to a detention center in occupied East Jerusalem. It should be mentioned that the Israeli police has denied more than 20 guards of al-Aqsa Mosque access to the mosque until today on grounds of opening the gates to al-Rahma Gate prayer area, considering it as an action that opposes the police’s orders to keep them closed.

At approximately 09:00, on 02 April 2019, Israeli police arrested two young men, from Jerusalem, for opening al-Rahma prayer area gates in al-Aqsa Mosque yards in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, taking them to their detention centers. Islamic Endowment Department “Awqaf” said that the Israeli police arrested Basshar Najeeb (19) and Tawfiq Najeeb (21) in front of al-Rahma Gate prayer area. They added that they were arrested for opening the gates to al-Rahma Gate prayer area for prayers and were then taken to Israeli detention centers in the Old City. Moreover, they stressed that the Israeli police raided al-Qibli Mosque though a number of al-Aqsa guards tried to prevent them. As a result, altercations broke out. Meanwhile, 38 Israeli settlers protected by 31 Israeli police officers and intelligence raided al-Aqsa Mosque.

Notices and House Demolitions:

At approximately 08:00, on Tuesday, 02 April 2019, Israeli Civil Administration bulldozers demolished three facilities in Shu’fat refugee camp, north of occupied East Jerusalem, under the pretext of non-licensing. According to PCHR’s investigations and eyewitnesses, at approximately 08:00, on Tuesday, 02 April 2019, in large numbers, Israeli forces accompanied with bulldozers and backed by an Israeli helicopter moved into Shu’fat refugee camp, from “Ras Khamees” suburb. The Israeli forces deployed on the camp’s streets. The bulldozers then started to demolish a residential building belonging to Hawshia’s family near the annexation wall that separates the camp from “Pisgat Ze’ev” settlement. ‘Alaa Hoshia said that the 450-square-meter building that ‘Adnan Hoshia and he own is comprised of two under-construction floors. He stressed that the demolition came without any prior notices and the court gave them until 10 May 2019 to carry out the self-demolition order. Hoshia added that they started to build in mid-2018 and the Israeli municipality issued a decision to stop construction works and demolish the building at the beginning of 2019. He mentioned that the Israeli municipality staff handed him an order to pay “demolition fees” estimated at NIS 150,000-200,000. Moreover, ‘Adnan Hoshia, the second owner of the building, was hit with two rubber bullets to the leg and chest when he tried to be present in the vicinity of the building at the time of its demolition. Furthermore, he was handed a notice for investigation. Following the demolition, Israeli bulldozers demolished parts of al-Andalus Club and swimming pool in the camp. Mostafa al-Baya’, owner of the facility, said that the bulldozers demolished parts of the second 300-square-meter floor and then stopped the demolition under the pretext that there was a “decision to stop the demolition”. Al-Baya’ also pointed out that the building was established in 2013 and at the beginning of 2019; the Israeli municipality issued a decision to demolish it and was then frozen until the end of April 2019. Al-Baya’ also added that the building is comprised of two floors: the first is a swimming pool while the second is a club. Parts of the club were demolished, leaving the building completely damaged and in an unusable condition. Khader al-Debes, Head of the Committee against the Annexation Wall and Settlement Activity, said that the Israeli bulldozers leveled a parking lot at the entrance to Shu’fat refugee camp.

At approximately 08:30, Israeli bulldozers belonging to the Israeli Municipality demolished a residential building under construction in Be’r ‘Ona area in Beit Jala City, under the pretext of non-licensing. The building’s owner, Bassema Mohammed ‘Issa (54), who works as a lawyer, said that Israeli forces along with Municipality’s staff and two bulldozers raided her residential building, which is still under construction. She also said that she has attempted to obtain a building license for her building, but the Municipality of Jerusalem refused, claiming that construction is prohibited in the area where the building was established. Bassema added that she received a demolition notice from the Israel Civil Administration and Magistrate and District Courts, and then from the Supreme Court in Jerusalem. She also said that she refused to implement the self-demolition decision on 01 April. Bassema knew from Israeli authorities that she will be fined with around NIS 300,000 if she did not self-demolish the building. It should be noted that Be’r ‘Ona area belonged to Bethlehem Municipality during the Jordanian administration in the West Bank before 1967, but the Israeli authorities annexed it to the municipal borders of Jerusalem.

Settlement activities and attacks by settlers against Palestinian civilians and property

Israeli forces’ attacks:

At approximately 10:00, on Sunday, 31 March 2019, Israeli forces backed by two military vehicles and a vehicle of the Israeli Civil Administration moved into al-Jawaya, east of Yatta, south of Hebron. An Israeli Civil Administration officer handed the houses’ owners two demolition notices for a house and a barrack built of tint plates under the pretext of non-licensing. The two-story house of 140 square meters house belongs to Abdul Mutalib Hammad Mohammad Jawaj’a and the 120-square-meter barrack belongs to Moussa Hassan al-Shawaheen. It should be noted that the two notices gave both owners seven days to appeal.

Israeli settlers’ attacks:

At morning hours on Monday, 01 April 2019, Israeli settlers punctured Palestinian vehicles’ tires and wrote on it and on the walls racist slogans near “Pisgat Ze’ev” settlement established on Beit Hanina village’s lands, north of Occupied East Jerusalem. Eyewitnesses said that a group of settlers attacked the Palestinian vehicles near “Pisgat Ze’ev” settlement and punctured their tires. The eyewitnesses added that the settlers wrote racist slogans on some of the vehicles and on the walls. The Israeli police said in its statement that walls and vehicles belonging to Palestinians sustained damage near “Pisgat Ze’ev” It should be noted that the Israeli settlers carry out attacks against Palestinian property in the West Bank and Occupied East Jerusalem within the so-called “Price Tag” group. This group carries out intimidation acts that may amount to murder attempts, burning and damaging Palestinian lands and property, attacking Islamic and Christian holy sites, and exhumation of graves.

Recommendations to the International Community

PCHR warns of the escalating settlement construction in the West Bank, the attempts to legitimize settlement outposts established on Palestinian lands in the West Bank and the continued summary executions of Palestinian civilians under the pretext that they pose a security threat to the Israeli forces. PCHR reminds the international community that thousands of Palestinian civilians have been rendered homeless and lived in caravans under tragic circumstances due to the latest Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip that has been under a tight closure for almost 11 years. PCHR welcomes the UN Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334, which states that settlements are a blatant violation of the Geneva Conventions and calls upon Israel to stop them and not to recognize any demographic change in the oPt since 1967. PCHR hopes this resolution will pave the way for eliminating the settlement crime and bring to justice those responsible for it. PCHR further reiterates that the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, are still under Israeli occupation in spite of Israel’s unilateral disengagement plan of 2005. PCHR emphasizes that there is international recognition of Israel’s obligation to respect international human rights instruments and international humanitarian law. Israel is bound to apply international human rights law and the law of war, sometimes reciprocally and other times in parallel, in a way that achieves the best protection for civilians and remedy for the victims.

PCHR calls upon the international community to respect the Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334 and to ensure that Israel respects it as well, in particular point 5 which obliges Israel not to deal with settlements as if they were part of Israel. PCHR calls upon the ICC this year to open an investigation into Israeli crimes committed in the oPt, particularly the settlement crimes and the 2014 offensive on the Gaza Strip. PCHR Calls upon the European Union (EU) and all international bodies to boycott settlements and ban working and investing in them in application of their obligations according to international human rights law and international humanitarian law considering settlements as a war crime. PCHR calls upon the international community to use all available means to allow the Palestinian people to enjoy their right to self-determination through the establishment of the Palestinian State, which was recognized by the UN General Assembly with a vast majority, using all international legal mechanisms, including sanctions to end the occupation of the State of Palestine. PCHR calls upon the international community and United Nations to take all necessary measures to stop Israeli policies aimed at creating a Jewish demographic majority in Jerusalem and at voiding Palestine from its original inhabitants through deportations and house demolitions as a collective punishment, which violates international humanitarian law, amounting to a crime against humanity. PCHR calls upon the international community to condemn summary executions carried out by Israeli forces against Palestinians and to pressurize Israel to stop them. PCHR calls upon the States Parties to the Rome Statute of the ICC to work hard to hold Israeli war criminals accountable. PCHR calls upon the High Contracting Parties to the Geneva Conventions to fulfill their obligations under article (1) of the Convention to ensure respect for the Conventions under all circumstances, and under articles (146) and (147) to search for and prosecute those responsible for committing grave breaches of the Geneva Conventions to ensure justice and remedy for Palestinian victims, especially in light of the almost complete denial of justice for them before the Israeli judiciary. PCHR calls upon the international community to speed up the reconstruction process necessary because of the destruction inflicted by the Israeli offensive on Gaza. PCHR calls for a prompt intervention to compel the Israeli authorities to lift the closure that obstructs the freedom of movement of goods and 1.8 million civilians that experience unprecedented economic, social, political and cultural hardships due to collective punishment policies and retaliatory action against civilians. PCHR calls upon the European Union to apply human rights standards embedded in the EU-Israel Association Agreement and to respect its obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights when dealing with Israel. PCHR calls upon the international community, especially states that import Israeli weapons and military services, to meet their moral and legal responsibility not to allow Israel to use the offensive in Gaza to test new weapons and not accept training services based on the field experience in Gaza in order to avoid turning Palestinian civilians in Gaza into testing objects for Israeli weapons and military tactics. PCHR calls upon the parties to international human rights instruments, especially the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR), to pressurize Israel to comply with its provisions in the oPt and to compel it to incorporate the human rights situation in the oPt in its reports submitted to the relevant committees. PCHR calls upon the EU and international human rights bodies to pressurize the Israeli forces to stop their attacks against Palestinian fishermen and farmers, mainly in the border area.

