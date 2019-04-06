Pakistani PM Slams India over ‘Whipping up War Hysteria’ amid F-16 Tensions

Posted on April 6, 2019 by martyrashrakat

F-16

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has slammed India’s governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for purportedly trying to use false claims of Pakistan using an F-16 in an aerial incident between the two states at the end of February to promote “war hysteria”.

He further criticized the Indian government for allegedly trying to lie about downing a Pakistani F-16, something that a recent inspection by Pentagon officials ruled out.

“BJP’s attempt to win elections through whipping up war hysteria and false claims of downing a Pak F 16 has backfired with US Defense officials also confirming that no F16 was missing from Pakistan’s fleet”, he said.

Commenting on the US inspectors’ report, which said that none of the F-16s in Pakistan’s possession were missing, Khan noted that “the truth always prevails and is always the best policy”.

Advertisements

Filed under: Eurasia, Imran Khan, India, Pakistan |

«

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: