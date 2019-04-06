Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova’s Remarks on the Situation in Syria

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Syria update

In the Idlib de-escalation zone, terrorists of Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham, a pro-Nusra alliance, continue to attack positions of the Syrian government forces. Towns and villages are continuously being shelled, resulting in Syrian civilian casualties. Over 350 shelling attacks were registered in March, which is twice more than in February.

The control of terrorists over the Idlib de-escalation zone naturally alienates and angers the civilian population there. Residents march in rallies, which are viciously suppressed by the militants, including with firearms. The jihadists’ aggressive actions are causing bloodshed and the deaths of women and children. Such incidents occurred as recently as late March.

As was noted earlier, terrorists in Idlib continue planning provocations involving chemical agents. On March 29, the Russian Centre for Reconciliation of the Opposing Sides released a detailed commentary on this matter, which was posted at the Russian Defence Ministry’s site. It points, in particular, to the complicity of the French and Belgian special services in staging such incidents, including selection of potential victims, preparation of medical facilities for recording videos, and deliveries of chemical agents to the Idlib de-escalation zone.

We have noted the briefing by a French Foreign Ministry official on April 1 in which we were accused of lying. I would like to say that there is nothing to comment on here. On a related note, I would like to once again draw your attention, including our French colleagues, to the fact that the Russian military covered the topic of preparations for chemical provocations in Idlid in a detailed and substantiated way and provided facts. It is a good idea for Paris to look through the documents before coming to the podium with improper accusations.

We call your attention again to the disastrous situation in the camp for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in al-Hawl, Hasakah Province. The camp is overcrowded, with a total of 73,000 people. Over 5,000 Syrians arrived there in the period of March 15 through 23 alone. Most of the refugees come from Baguz and other places where the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) with support from the US-led “Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS” continue mopping up remaining ISIS terrorists in the area.

Around 45 percent of al-Hawl residents come from Mosul, an Iraqi city that was liberated from ISIS in 2017 by the aforementioned anti-ISIS coalition. Let me remind you that back then “high-precision air strikes” by the US and its allies led to numerous casualties among Iraqi civilians, as well as considerable damage to the civilian infrastructure of the city. Thousands of residents were forced to leave their homes.

It is telling that the people who fled Mosul are unable to leave the al-Hawl camp and return to Iraq. The reason is that the SDF troops who control the camp do not let them out. Such an unconstructive position of the US-backed units causes grave concern. It appears that the US-controlled groups – whether in al-Hawl or in Rukban – are deliberately holding people and preventing them from returning to their places of permanent residence.

Meanwhile, according to UN data, al-Hawl is experiencing severe shortages of water and food, the camp lacks basic hygiene, there are shortages of medical staff, medical drugs and equipment. This leads to the spread of infectious diseases and aggravates the sanitary and epidemiological situation in the camp.

Unfortunately, the international community is unable to adequately respond to the misery of the refugees in al-Hawl. According to UN estimates, $27 million is needed for emergency aid. However, only $4 million have been raised so far. And this is happening against the backdrop of triumphant statements following the third Brussels Conference of international donors for Syria where the donors pledged a record breaking sum of $7 million. I would like to stress that we are talking about aid to a camp which is situated in the territory controlled by the US and its allies, with the involvement of UN mechanisms. It is a big question why such “generous” donors lack funds to save those people from their miserable state.

Syrian Democratic Forces’ proposal to establish international court on ISIS followers

According to media reports, Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) leaders are calling on the international community to establish a special international tribunal to prosecute foreign terrorist fighters (FTFs) as a successful conclusion to the operation to clear the eastern bank of the Euphrates from ISIS was announced.

Regarding the situation in Syria we would like to note that FTFs are present not only in the northeast of the country but also in the northwest. In particular, in the Idlib de-escalation zone where people from Europe, Central Asia and even Uighur Islamists from China are fighting with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and other radical groups.

We proceed from the premise that foreign jihadists must ultimately bear the punishment they deserve for the crimes they committed. At present they can be prosecuted only at the national level in the countries from which those terrorists arrived.

As to establishing an international criminal tribunal, all responsible members of the international community should consider and work out the best response to this new FTF phenomenon and how they should be prosecuted. The formula must have a universal character and be applicable in different areas of armed conflict.

We draw your attention, once again, to the fact that Russia has on several occasions indicated its willingness to cooperate with all interested parties and partners in all areas of antiterrorism activities.

Question: The Syrian Foreign Minister said that Syria is not ruling out a military solution to the problem of the occupied Golan Heights; however, countering terrorism is a priority right now. How likely is a military scenario for the solution to the Golan Heights issue?

Maria Zakharova: In our opinion, this matter was laid down and specified in international legal documents. They were not adopted yesterday but many years ago, including as an alternative to a military solution to the problem. If at that time the international community, while having different approaches and views, including on the overall situation in the Middle East, did not find the strength to consolidate positions on this matter, perhaps we could speculate about various scenarios and options. At the moment, everybody relies on the international legal framework. This is why Washington’s demarche to recognise Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights was so risky as it erodes the international legal framework. I suppose we could say that the move by the United States struck a massive blow to the very international legal basis of a potential solution to this issue, and this is very dangerous. Moreover, I think that decades ago, the international community expressly asserted that there was no alternative to a political and diplomatic solution. The UN Security Council resolution is binding for all states.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation

