Zarif Warns Blacklisting of IRGC to Drag US into Quagmire

April 8, 2019

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif warned the US of the consequences of its possible move to designate the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist group, saying the move would “drag the US into a quagmire”.

“#NetanyahuFirsters who have long agitated for FTO (foreign terrorist organization) designation of the IRGC fully understand its consequences for US forces in the region. In fact, they seek to drag US into a quagmire on his behalf,” Zarif said on his Twitter account on Sunday night.

“@realDonaldTrump should know better than to be conned into another US disaster,” he added in his tweet, referring to President Donald Trump.

The administration of Trump is expected to designate the IRGC as a foreign terrorist organization as early as next week, according to a US official.

The designation decision, formally under the State Department’s purview, has been made as part of the White House’s increasingly aggressive strategy towards Iran.

The US has already blacklisted dozens of entities and individuals affiliated with the IRGC, but not the entire force.

The IRGC, which has roughly 125,000 military personnel and enjoys growing public support, is also actively cooperating in construction, infrastructure and relief projects.

Source: Iranian media

One of the world’s top military establishments that are expected to be blacklisted by the United States, the IRGC was found by late Imam Ruhollah Khomeini and established on May, 5, 1979.

