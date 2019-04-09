Retired French Colonel to ST: False chemical attacks have been organized by terrorists with help of western powers and Turkey to justify strikes on Syria

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Sunday, 07 April 2019

DAMASCUS, (ST) – The Retired French Colonel Alain Corvez has emphasized that western powers are trying to use all kinds of false pretexts to carry out airstrikes against Syria in order to delay the political solution they don’t want.

Among these false pretexts are chemical weapons attacks being filmed and carried out by foreign-backed terrorist groups in Syria to blame the Syrian government for the attacks.

“Russian intelligence are very professional services and they have said that France and Belgium intelligence are in contact with White Helmets and terrorist groups in Idlib area and they are plotting false flag chemical attack in this area. They are reliable and I believe they say the truth because they have proved in the past their accuracy,” the retired officer told the Syria Times e-newspaper

He made it clear that this truth corresponds to the regrettable French action from the start of the war in Syria to support jihadists to take over the legal government of President Bashar Al-Assad which is their obsession.

“From the beginning the French diplomacy has to follow the US strategy and even to be the best pupil of the classroom in overtaking the master. This time, Belgium seems willing to demonstrate its association with this devil project. But Germany have also been participating in the support to terrorists together with France. Proofs of that have been delivered several times, namely by Russians,” the retired colonel stated.

He added: “The shame is that French media do not inform the people and diffuse the government propaganda trying to present its action as humanitarian.”

Mr. Corvez affirmed that false chemical attacks have already been organized by terrorists with the help of western powers and Turkey who want to justify strikes on a “power which kills its own people with prohibited chemical weapons”.

“The false attacks are being organized because the western powers’ strategy of legal government’s change has failed by the fierce resistance of the Syrian army supported by the people and leaded by its President, with the help of true friends of Syria : Russia and Iran who are also interested in the victory of their common camp,” Mr. Corvez said.

He affirmed that the western powers’ attempts will fail again and the US forces will leave Syria eventually, even if it is not the idea of the “deep state” in Washington which does not defend American interests but Israeli ones.

“Trump is a close friend of Israel but a patriot and he understands that the interest of US is to cease this war and others in the ME which makes people hate America, except a few leaders disconnected from their population relying on US support,” the retired officer concluded.

Interviewed by: Basma Qaddourv

