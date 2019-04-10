This site has long tried to highlight the terror that the rogue state of Israel inflicts upon the children of Palestine. Whether it’s abducting them, intimidating them, closing down their schools, beating them, shooting them, bombing them and otherwise murdering them, Israel is never to be found wanting when it comes to the destruction of […]
via Children Of Palestine – This Is Their Story — Rebel Voice
