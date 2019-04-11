Imam Khamenei Comments on the US IRGC Decision: Trump, the Idiots Are Reaching Rock Bottom

By Staff, Agencies

Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei said the recent decision by the United States to designate Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps [IRGC] a “foreign terrorist organization” is rooted in America’s “rancor” against the force, which has been on the forefront of the fight against Iran’s enemies.

In a meeting with IRGC staff and their family members in the capital, Tehran, on Tuesday, which is IRGC Commemoration Day, Imam Khamenei said the IRGC was on the front-lines of the fight against enemies both inside and outside of Iran.

“The IRGC is the vanguard both on the field confronting the enemy on the [Iranian] borders and even several thousand kilometers away… [in Syria] and on the political battleground facing the enemy,” Imam Khamenei said, adding that the Americans hold a grudge against the force because of that reason.

Trump on Monday released a statement designating the IRGC “a Foreign Terrorist Organization [FTO] under Section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act.”

Imam Khamenei said such evil will rebound to the evildoer.

“Of course, such malice will lead to nowhere; and, with the their deceit rebounding back to themselves, the Islamic Republic’s enemies — such as Trump and the idiots… in the US government — are reaching rock bottom,” Imam Khamenei said.

Imam Khamenei said 40 years of an all-out pressure campaign against Iran had failed to impede the country’s progress. His Eminence added that such pressure failed to break Iran even when the Islamic Republic was young.

Iran’s power, Imam Khamenei said, comes from the Iranian people’s “perseverance, self-sacrifice, and insight.”

