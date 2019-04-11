Sudan: Omar Bashir Ousted by Army, Military Council to Rule for 2 Years

Posted on April 11, 2019 by martyrashrakat

By Staff, Agencies

After 30 years in power, Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir was finally ousted by the country’s army.

Sudan’s Defense Minister Lieutenant General Ahmed Awad Ibn Auf confirmed that Bashir has been arrested by the military, also announcing the end of the old government and the establishment of a Military Council, which will lead the country for at least the next two years.

The defence chief urged the sides to reach a ceasefire, saying that a state of emergency has been introduced in the country for three months.

Previously, the media reported that the government had been dismissed and Bashir was removed from all positions amid reports of a coup that took place after several months of mass protests.

