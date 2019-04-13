Margarita Simonian’s and Maria Zakharova’s reaction to the rendition of Julian Assange

Posted on by martyrashrakat

The Saker

April 11, 2019

What happened is this: since the legacy Ziomedia hates Assange and since they were embarrassed by having this Uber-whistle-blower locked away for 7 years for daring to reveal the true nature of the AngloZionst Empire, they did not have anybody in from of the Ecuadorian Embassy when Assange was rendered. Now they have to humiliate themselves and ask RT (whom they hate and constantly insult) for some footage. Here is Margarita Simonian’s brilliant reaction to this state of affairs:

Translation: the most obvious sentence one could pass over total disgrace the world media has become can be seen in the fact that nobody was here to film the arrest of Julian Assange, only us (RT). That in spite of the fact that everybody already new that he would be expelled. Now they have to come and ask for our footage.

CNN and The Guardian have the gall to call us and ask how it is that we were the only ones to get this footage.

It’s obvious: you are just the spineless hypocritical servants of your Establishment and not journalists at all. This is why such a thing happened.

As for Maria Zakharova, she truly put it beautifully:

“The hand of “democracy” chokes the neck of freedom”

I could not have put it better myself.

The Saker

