Assad: Iraq, Syria Cooperation Necessary to Finalize War on Terrorism

April 14, 2019

April 14, 2019

Assad Fayyad

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad stressed on Sunday that developing relations with Iraq is necessary in a bid to finalize war on terrorism.

As he received Iraqi National Security Adviser Faleh al-Fayyad, President Assad said developing bilateral relations in different domains serves the interests of the two brotherly peoples.

President Assad asserted that enhancing relations between the two countries serves the interest of the two brotherly peoples to complete the elimination of terrorism’s hotbeds on one hand and in a way that would serve their common interests and break different hurdles imposed between them on the other hand, SANA news agency reported.

The Syrian president meanwhile, affirmed that what the regional and international arenas are witnessing “entails from Syria and Iraq to go forwards in everything that could preserve their sovereignty and the independence of their decision in the face of the division schemes and the chaos plotted by the enemies abroad.”

He stressed that the fate of the region is only determined by its peoples no matter how great are the challenges.

For his part, Adviser al-Fayyad affirmed that Syria’s strength and victory over terrorism is a victory for Iraq also and vice versa,  any military achievement by the Iraqi side comes in the interest of Syria’s stability.

The meeting was attended by Syrian Ambassador to Iraq Sattam al-Dandah.



