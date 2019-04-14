The Grand Charade: Jewish Groups, US Democrats Warn About «Israel’s» West Bank Annexation

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Staff, Agencies

The theater has already been propped for US President Donald Trump’s so-called “deal of the century” charade. The “Israeli” entity and several Arab countries are already in the picture; 9 Jewish groups in the entity are the protagonists alongside their US Democrats allies.

It has been reported by the Jewish Telegraph Agency on Friday that nine Jewish American groups wrote a letter to US President Donald Trump warning him about the implications of “Israeli” annexation of the occupied West Bank while calling on him to preserve the so-called “two-state solution”.

A sham played by “Israel” has been unraveled. Trump’s “deal of the century” has been cooking up for a while now, and the groups’ warning is but a mere evidence.

“West Bank annexation is a topic that is currently being debated in ‘Israel’, and was endorsed right before the election by Prime Minister Netanyahu himself as an electoral pledge,” the letter said, which was signed, among others, by the Central Conference of American Rabbis and the Union for Reform Judaism, United Synagogue of Conservative Judaism, and the Anti-Defamation League.

The letter comes after Netanyahu secured himself a fifth term in the “Israeli” elections on Tuesday.

In the final days leading up to the election, Netanyahu told i24NEWS that in no circumstances would he uproot any “Israeli” settlements in the West Bank, let alone a single “Israeli” settler, claiming such a move would be tantamount to “ethnic cleansing.”

Another warning not to annex settlements in the occupied West Bank was issued on Friday by four Jewish Democrats in the US House of Representatives.

The statement was issued by Representatives Eliot Engel, Nita Lowey, Ted Deutch, and Brad Schneider who all have ties to AIPAC (American Israel Public Affairs Committee).

“As strong, life-long supporters of ‘Israel’, a US-‘Israel’ relationship rooted in our shared values, and the ‘two-state solution’, we are greatly concerned by the possibility of ‘Israel’ taking unilateral steps to annex the West Bank,” the statement said.

The “Israeli” settlements in the West Bank were established after the entity occupied the territory during the Six-Day War in 1967.

While the international community considers the territory occupied and the settlements illegal, the entity regards it as “disputed territories” and insists that military control is necessary for security reasons.

Trump’s long awaited Middle East plan, which he refers to as the “deal of the century”, is expected to be released in the near future.

The Palestinians worry that Trump could recognize “Israeli” annexation of West Bank settlements after his decision to recognize the so-called “Israeli” sovereignty over the Golan Heights, another territory the entity occupied in the 1967 war.

