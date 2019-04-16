STONE MEN The Palestinians who built Israel by Andrew Ross. 320 pp. Verso $29.95 In 1979, a young Andrew Ross did what thousands of carefree European and American youths were doing at the time: he took a “break” from the tediousness of Western life, and volunteered for a few months on a kibbutz in Israel. The… via […]
via From early Zionism until today, Palestinian stonemasons built Israel — Mondoweiss — Rebel Voice
Advertisements
Filed under: Israel, Palestine | Tagged: Andrew Ross, STONE MEN |
Leave a Reply