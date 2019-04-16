Palestinian People Need to be United to Face Challenges Threatening Their Existence: Al-Mikdad

Posted on by indigoblue76

ST

Created on Monday, 15 April 2019 14:47

DAMASCUS, (ST)- Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Faysal al-Mikdad has stressed Syria’s firm support for the struggle of the Palestinians to restore their legitimate rights, including the right to self determination, to return to their homeland and to establish their independent state with al-Quds as a capital.

Al-Mikdad made the remarks during his meeting on Monday with President of the Higher Committee of Churches Affairs in Palestine, Dr. Ramzi Khoury, and the accompanying delegation.

He said that the Palestinian people are now more than ever in need to unify their positions in the confrontation of the challenges threatening their existence.

On his part, head of the guest Palestinian delegation reiterated that the Palestinian people will resist and confront by all possible means the so-called “Deal of the Century” and will continue their struggle to restore the usurped rights.

He said that the delegation’s visit to Syria aims at unifying the Syrian and Palestinian efforts in the confrontation of the “Deal of the Century” as well as the US administration’s decisions, particularly regarding al-Quds and the occupied Syrian Golan, stressing that these decisions are legally, morally and politically rejected.

Hamda Mustafa

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Deal of the Century, Golan Heights, Jerusalem, Palestinian reconciliation, USA |