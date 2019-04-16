Washington and Organized State Terrorism

Posted on by martyrashrakat

The US President Donald Trump today embodies the American bullying with all its aggressiveness, the dealer of political positions doesn’t know about the corridors of international politics, except what uncover the aggressive mentality inherent in the successive American administrations. He is a blind, fanatic and ignorant of the facts of history and does not know what the essence of critical issues on the international scene and makes decisions away from understanding the reality of what is going on in the world, just to tell the world that he is a powerful and brutal authority.

Trump’s ominous decision on the occupied Syrian Golan revealed unequivocally the extent of his naiveté and contempt for international legitimacy. He admitted that he was ignorant of the realities of history and how he dealt with the hot international issues. However, he wanted to prove that he is the most loyal to the Zionist rulers, unlike his predecessors of US presidents who tried hard through deception, hypocrisy and continuous military support to carry out the same Zionist agenda, but Trump excelled at them all in arrogance and insolence.

Although Trump’s decisions are politically and legally worthless, they do illustrate the agendas of US politics on the international arena, which only knows the language of threat, violence, pressure, blackmail, using all political means and economic terrorism to achieve US interests. Even that the traditional allies of Washington are not immune to that reckless policy but it will be doomed to inevitable failure because the will of the peoples will say their word in the end and it is certainly stronger than America’s arrogance and conceit.

The reckless decisions of the American administration towards many historical facts such as the recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of the Israeli entity and the Golan under Israeli sovereignty and the classification of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist entity and other racist colonial resolutions, all this will be met with reactions to defend the right, sovereignty and dignity. This means that the US policy, through its aggressive policy, creates crises in the region, through supporting terrorism to serve the schemes of American-Zionist domination on the wealth of the region.

No longer a secret to anyone who has sight and insight and follow the American policy that the US administration is trying to drag the region into an extremely dangerous unknown fate through practicing state terrorism by raising an accusation against states, entities and parties that oppose its policy. This act has been demonstrated recently by the classification of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist entity, which raises the level of tension in the region and the risk of sliding into confrontations and wars that no one can predict of their disastrous consequences.

The US administration’s decision against the Iranian Revolutionary Guards is a precedent in international history. There has never been a state that classified a part of the armed forces of another state as a terrorist entity, which is at the same time a blatant attack on the sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which fights terrorism. Arrogance and terrorism as a strategy to serve the Israeli occupation entity and to encourage terrorist organizations that spread terrorism in the region, which places the region in front of a barrel of powder that can explode at any time.

What the US administration is doing of the deployment and support to organized state terrorism will never achieve its colonial agenda and will not give the racist entity only a fake force that will later be discovered it is weaker than the cobweb.

Thanks to the will and determination of the peoples of the region to defend their rights, sovereignty and dignity. The statement issued by the Islamic Republic to classify the US forces in Asia as a terrorist entity is a good example that the American-Zionist schemes will never pass, and the US administration and the Israeli entity will not reap from their aggressive policy except disappointment and humiliation.

