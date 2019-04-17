US Policies Won’t Stop Iran and Syria from Defending their Peoples’ Interests

Posted on by martyrashrakat

DAMASCUS, (ST)- President Bashar Al-Assad has reaffirmed Syria’s condemnation of the US blacklisting of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Crops (IRGC), stressing that this irresponsible move is part of the wrong US policies which constitute a main cause of instability in the region.

President Al-Assad made the remarks during his meeting on Tuesday with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and the accompanying delegation.

President al-Assad also extended his heartfelt condolences to the Iranian people and to families of the victims of the floods which recently hit a number of Iranian provinces.

On his part, Zarif denounced the US administration’s declaration on the occupied Syrian Golan, stressing that this decision can’t be separated from the US decisions on al-Quds and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Crops.

These decisions indicate the failure of Washington’s policies in the region and the weakness of the US administration not the opposite, Zarif said.

Talks during the meeting focused on developments in the region, the next round of Astana talks on Syria and continuous contacts between Damascus and Tehran to coordinate joint stances on different issues in a way that serves Syria’s national interest and takes into consideration the steadfastness and sacrifices of the Syrian people over the past years.

Talks also dealt with boosting cooperation in different domains, the agreements signed between Syria and Iran and ways to overcome obstacles facing the implementation of joint projects.

President Al-Assad stressed that adherence to principles and national stances and giving top priority to people’s interest can protect any country against foreign conspiracies and can preserve its unity.

Zarif reiterated that developments necessitate coordination between Syria and Iran at all levels as to enhance security and stability in the entire region and serve the interests of the two countries.

President Al-Assad and Zarif affirmed that the US and other western countries’ policies won’t stop Iran and Syria from pressing ahead with defending their people’s rights and interests.

They pointed out that the western parties, mainly the United States, are invited to adopt diplomacy instead of wars and economic terrorism against all countries that disagree with them on the region’s issues.

