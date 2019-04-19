Jewish terrorists attack farmers in Nablus

Posted on April 19, 2019 by michaellee2009

Jewish settlers attack farmers in Nablus

settlers
A horde of Jewish settlers on Wednesday attacked Palestinian farmers as they were working their land in the southeast of Nablus.

According to local sources, the settlers assaulted and brutalized several Palestinian farmers as they were cultivating their lands inside the illegal settlement of Eli, which was established on lands annexed from Qaryut village in Nablus.

Local activist Bashar al-Qaryuti said that dozens of farmers went to their lands that are located within the boundaries of Eli settlement after obtaining access permits from the Israeli occupation authority (IOA).

Qaryuti affirmed that Israeli soldiers provided protection for the settlers during their assault on the farmers and detained 25 farmers until police officers arrived and took their statements.

He pointed out that the IOA allows the local farmers to reach their lands inside the settlement twice a year, warning of Israeli intents to annex these agricultural lands to build more housing units for settlers

Advertisements

Filed under: Jewish terrorism, Jewish violence, land theft, Netanyahu, Palestine, Settlements and settlers |

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: