Jewish terrorists attack farmers in Nablus

According to local sources, the settlers assaulted and brutalized several Palestinian farmers as they were cultivating their lands inside the illegal settlement of Eli, which was established on lands annexed from Qaryut village in Nablus.

Local activist Bashar al-Qaryuti said that dozens of farmers went to their lands that are located within the boundaries of Eli settlement after obtaining access permits from the Israeli occupation authority (IOA).

Qaryuti affirmed that Israeli soldiers provided protection for the settlers during their assault on the farmers and detained 25 farmers until police officers arrived and took their statements.

He pointed out that the IOA allows the local farmers to reach their lands inside the settlement twice a year, warning of Israeli intents to annex these agricultural lands to build more housing units for settlers