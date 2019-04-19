US Publishes First Map Claiming Golan an ‘Israeli’ Territory, EU Rejects

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Emphasizing the grave mistake in further violating the Syrian sovereignty, the map of the claimed ‘Israeli’ occupation lands was recently published.

For the first time since recognizing ‘Israeli’ sovereignty over the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, the US has for the first time published a map showing the Syrian area as part of the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity.

The measure came only three weeks after US President Donald Trump’s recognition of the strategic zone under the Zionist ‘sovereignty.’

The news was announced in a tweet by US Mideast envoy Jason Greenblatt showing the map on Tuesday with the following caption: “Welcome to the newest addition of our international maps system.”

The map shows the 1974 claimed ceasefire line between the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity and Syria as a permanent border, whereas the border with Lebanon continues to be demarcated as the 1949 armistice line.

The map further notes that the West Bank is under the ‘Israeli’ occupation, with its final status to be determined in the so-called ‘peace talks.’

And it notes that while the US recognized the holy city of al-Quds as the ‘capital’ of the Zionist entity in 2017, it does not take a position on the boundaries of the holy city, which is in fact the capital of the state of Palestine.

However, while the map was updated, text attached to the ‘Israel’ entry in the latest CIA world factbook, which included the map, continued to call East al-Quds and the Golan Heights ‘Israeli’ occupied.

Trump’s formal recognition of the Zionist entity’s sovereignty over the Golan sparked widespread international condemnation. The announcement in late March was a major shift in American policy and gave ‘Israeli’ Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a needed political boost ahead of April elections.

The ‘Israeli’ regime occupied the strategic plateau from Syria in the 1967 Six Day War and in 1981 effectively annexed the area, in a move never recognized by the international community which stresses that the Golan Heights to be occupied Syrian territory.

The map was published with the US indicating it may also be on board with the occupation entity’s annexing West Bank settlements.

The European Union’s Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini has once again expressed the 28-nation bloc’s disapproval of the ‘Israeli’ regime’s claim of ‘sovereignty’ to Syria’s Golan Heights and other ‘Israeli’-occupied territories.

Speaking at the plenary session of the European Parliament in the French city of Strasbourg on Tuesday, Mogherini stressed that the EU’s position on the status of Golan “has not changed.”

“The EU has a very simple and clear position,” she said. “The EU does not recognize ‘Israeli’ sovereignty over any of the territories occupied by ‘Israel’ since June 1967, in line with international law and with UN Security Council Resolutions 242 and 497. And this also applies to the Golan Heights.”

Mogherini also noted that she had already issued a declaration on behalf of all the 28 member states and clarified their stance on the Golan Heights.

She further added that the five EU member states of the UN Security Council: the UK, France, Germany, Belgium and Poland, expressed the bloc’s common position on Golan in a joint stake-out.

The Zionist regime seized the Golan Heights from Syria in the closing stages of its 1967 Six-Day War with Arab countries, which also saw the enemy’s occupation of the Palestinian territories of the West Bank, East al-Quds and the Gaza Strip.

Tel Aviv unilaterally annexed the Golan Heights in 1981 in a move that was not recognized internationally.

For its part, Syria has repeatedly reaffirmed its sovereignty over the Golan Heights, saying the territory must be completely restored to its control.

On March 25, US President Donald Trump signed a decree recognizing ‘Israeli’ so-called ‘sovereignty’ over the occupied Golan at the start of a meeting with Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington.

Trump’s controversial policy shift came over a year after he recognized al-Quds as the so-called ‘capital’ of ‘Israel’ and transferred Washington’s embassy from Tel Aviv to the occupied Palestinian city.

