Weekly report on israel’s terrorism on Palestinians (11 April – 17 April 2019)

PCHR Weekly Report On Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (11 – 17 April 2019)

Israeli forces continued with systematic crimes, in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt), for the week of 11 – 17 April, 2019.

Israeli forces continued to use excessive force against peaceful protestors in the Gaza Strip. A Palestinian child was killed and another succumbed to his wounds. 98 civilians, including 26 children, 6 women, 3 paramedics and a journalist, were wounded. The injury of 1 of them was reported serious. 3 Palestinian civilians were wounded in the West Bank.

Shooting:

In the Gaza Strip, the Israeli forces continued to use lethal force against the participants in the peaceful protests organized within the Great March of Return and Breaking the Siege along the Gaza Strip borders, which witnessed the peaceful protests for the 54th week along the eastern and northern border area of the Gaza Strip. They also continued to use force against Palestinians protesting against the incursions into the West Bank. In the Gaza Strip, During the Great March of Return and Breaking the Siege protests, Israeli forces killed a Palestinian civilian and wounded 98 civilians, including 26 children, 6 women, 1 journalist and 3 paramedics. The injury of 1 of those wounded was reported serious. Another child succumbed to his wounds in the Israeli hospitals as he was previously wounded when attempting to sneak into Israel to work there. Moreover, a fisherman was wounded. In the West Bank, Israeli forces wounded 3 Palestinian civilians while another a child was wounded after Israeli settlers opened fire at the child.

In the Gaza Strip, on 12 April 2019, Israeli forces killed Maysarah Abu Shallouf (15) from ‘Ezbet Beit Hanoun after being wounded with a bullet to the left waist while participating in the Great March of Return and Breaking Siege. At approximately 17:00, Maysarah was few meters away from the border fence between Israel and the Gaza Strip. He was left bleeding for 20 minutes as the Israeli forces denied the medical personnel’s access to him. At approximately 17:40, he was then referred to the Indonesian Hospital in Jabalia and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit in the Emergency Department, where his death was declared at approximately 17:55.

In the same context, on 13 April 2019, the Palestinian liaison declared the death of Ishaq Ishteiwi (16) from al-Shokah village, east of Rafah City, after succumbing to wounds he sustained on 03 April 2019 while sneaking into Israel and arresting him along with 2 of his friends, east of the village. His father said that one of his relatives received a call from the Palestinian Liaison at approximately 17:30 on the abovementioned Sunday and informed him of Ishaq’s death.

Collective Punishment Measures:

As part of the collective punishment policy adopted by the Israeli forces against the families of Palestinians accused of carrying out attacks against Israeli soldiers and/or settlers, on Wednesday early morning, 17 April 2019, the Israeli forces demolished a house belonging to the family of Saleh ‘Omer al-Barghouthi from Cooper village, north of Ramallah. The one-story house was built on an area of 280 square meters and sheltered his wife and 3-year-old son. In a crime of extra-judicial execution, Saleh al-Barghouthi was killed by the Israeli forces on 12 December 2018 when he was accused of carrying out a shooting attack on 09 December 2018 at a bus stop near “‘Ofra” settlement in northeaster Ramallah and wounding 7 settlers.

Incursions:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces conducted at least 71 military incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and 5 other incursions into Jerusalem and its suburbs. During those incursions, Israeli forces arrested at least 58 Palestinians, including 4 children, from the West Bank, while 14 other civilians, including 5 children, were arrested from Jerusalem and its suburbs. Among those arrested was ‘Adnan Ghaith, Jerusalem’s Governor, who was arrested from his family house in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City.

Israeli authorities continued to create a Jewish majority in occupied East Jerusalem .

As part of the Israeli house demolitions and notices, 13 April 2019, Shadi and Fadi al-‘Ajlouni self-demolished their houses in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. Shadi al-‘Ajlouni said that the Israeli municipality issued a decision to demolish the 40-square-meter residential apartment where he lived with his brother. The Muncipality gave the family till the end of the monst to apply the demolition decision or its staff will do so and the family has to pay the demolition costs in addition to a financial fine. The house was built 2 years ago of “reinforced gypsum, tin plates, and bricks” on the family house roof as a third floor comprised of 2 rooms and a joint kitchen, sheltering 8 members; half of them are children.

On 15 April 2019, ‘Awad al-‘Abbasi self-demolished his house in al-Sweih neighborhood in Silwan, south of East Jerusalem’s Old City. He said that he demolished his under-construction house after the Israeli municipality issued a decision to demolish the house under the pretext of unlicensed building. He added that in the last days, he went to a lawyer and an engineer attempting to obtain a license for the house but in vain. Thus, he was forced to self-demolish his house to avoid paying the fine and the demolition expenses for the municipal staffs. al-‘Abbasi said that the Israeli muncipality demolished his house in 2007 and rebuilt it last year to shelter his family.

On 17 April 2019, Israeli forces demolished a residential room and storehouses belonging to ‘Ezz al-Deen Burqan and a horse farm belonging to Mohammed al-Qaq in Yasoul Valley neighborhood in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They also demolished a house belonging to ‘Omran al-Masri in al-Ashqariyah neighborhood in Beit Hanina, north of occupied East Jerusalem.

In the same context, on 14 April 2019, the Israeli Supreme Court dismissed a challenge filed by Palestinian families living in Yasoul Valley neighbourhood in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City to stop the demolition of their houses that are partially built on a land where “Elad” Settlement Organization tries to build Jewish tourism projects.

Israeli Forces continued their settlement activities, and the settlers continued their attacks against Palestinian civilians and their property

As part of house demolitions and notices, on 16 April 2019, the Israeli forces dismantled and confiscated a residential tent in Susiya village, south of Yatta, south of Hebron, in addition to leveling where it was set. The Israeli authorities claimed that the 30-square-meter tent belonging to Hussein Nawaj’ah (40) was confiscated and leveled under the pretext of non- licensing.

On the same day, the Israeli authorities issued a military order to ban Palestinian farmers from entering their lands in al-Nabi Noun Mount, east of Yanoun village, southeast of Nablus and transfer them to a natural reserve in preamble to confiscate them. Rashed Marar, Head of the Village Council, said to PCHR’s fieldworker, said that the mountain which is of hundreds dunums is planted with olive trees and some dunums are used for agricultural purposes and for grazing sheep.

On 17 April 2019, Israeli forces demolished an under-construction house built on an area of 200 square meters belonging to Shehadah ‘Azem from Tibah in Israel. This house is one of 5 houses that were threatened to be demolished upon notices distributed to their owners earlier this year to halt construction works.

As part of Israeli settlers’ attacks against Palestinian civilians and their property, PCHR’s fieldworkers during the reporting period 4 incidents carried out by settlers Most prominent incidents were as follows:

On 12 April 2019, under the protection of the Israeli forces, a group of settlers attacked the northeastern outskirts of the Burin village, south of Nablus. a settler opened fire from his gun and wounded ‘Obadah al-Najjarah (17) with a bullet to his buttock.

On 13 April 2019, a group of settlers attacked the eastern outskirts of ‘Orif village, south of Nablus, and broke the windows of 2 vehicles parked in front of a house. In the afternoon, the settlers came back again to attack the abovementioned village, wounding Naji Sabbah (17) with a stone to the right shoulder.

On the same day, a group of settlers attacked a Palestinian car with stones on Ramallah-Nablus Road and caused damage to it.

A Palestinian Child Succumbed to his Wounds in Israeli Hospitals

On Sunday evening, 13 April 2019, the Palestinian Liaison declared the death of Ishaq ‘Abdul M’oti Sweilem Eshteiwi (16), from al-Shawka village, east of Rafah, in Israel’s hospitals. Is’haq was wounded when two of his friends and he sneaked into Israel and were arrested, east of al-Shawka. Is’haq’s father said that one of his relatives received a phone call from the Palestinian Liaison at approximately 17:30, on Sunday, 13 April 2019, telling him that Is’haq died. According to PCHR’s investigations, at approximately 21:00 on Wednesday, 03 April 2019, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence with Israel, east of al-Shawka village, east of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, opened fire at three Palestinian children, during their attempt to sneak into Israel to work there. As a result, they were hit with live bullets. The wounded children were identified as Mohammad Mousa Ramadan al-Bahabsa (16), Manssour Fawwaz Moussa al-Shawi (16) and Is’haq ‘Abdul M’oti Sweilem Eshteiwi (16). Mohammad al-Bahabsa, who was released via Beit Hanoun “Erez” Crossing on the next day, north of the Gaza Strip, said that the Israeli forces opened fire at them after they crossed the border fence. As a result, Manssour al-Shawi was hit with a live bullet to the left leg and Is’haq Eshteiwi was hit with several live bullets to the abdomen and upper limbs and then fainted. Both of them were then taken to Israeli hospitals to receive treatment. On Monday, 08 April 2019, Manssour al-Shawi was released via Beit Hanoun “Erez” Crossing after he received treatment in Israeli hospitals, while Is’haq Eshteiwi stayed for treatment until his death was announced.

Collective Punishment:

As part of the collective punishment policy adopted by the Israeli forces against the families of Palestinians accused of carrying out attacks against Israeli soldiers and/or settlers, on Wednesday early morning, 17 April 2019, the Israeli forces demolished a house belonging to the family of Saleh ‘Omer al-Barghouthi from Cooper village, north of Ramallah. At approximately 03:00 on the abovementioned day, the Israeli forces backed by 20 military vehicles and armored personnel carriers in addition to a military bulldozer moved into Cooper village, north of Ramallah. The Israeli forces stepped out of their vehicles and deployed on the village streets and between houses. They also topped some of the house roofs and closed the entrance to the family house of Saleh ‘Omer al-Barghouthi amidst Israeli firing of teargas canisters directly at the windows of the nearby houses. Large numbers raided the abovementioned house to apply the demolition decision which the family was informed of previously. At approximately 03:30, the Israeli forces demolished the 1-storey house that was established on an area of 280 square meters and sheltered his wife and 3-year-old son. After the house was completely demolished, the Israeli forces withdrew from the village at approximately 05:30 amidst heavily firing of teargas canisters. As a result, Nabil Diaa’ al-Barghouthi (26) was hit with teargas canister shrapnel to the head. It should be noted that ‘Asem is the brother of Saleh, who was assassinated by Israeli forces in an crime of extra-judcial execution on 12 December 2018 when he was accused of carrying out a shooting attack on 09 December 2018 at a bus stop near “‘Ofra” settlement in northeaster Ramallah and wounding 7 settler.

Use of Force against Demonstrations in Protest against the U.S. President’s Decision to Recognize Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel:

Israeli forces continued its excessive use of lethal force against peaceful demonstration organized by Palestinian civilians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and it was named as “The Great March of Return and Breaking Siege.” The demonstration was in protest against the U.S. President Donald Trump’s declaration to move the U.S. Embassy to it. According to PCHR fieldworkers’ observations, the border area witnessed large participation by Palestinian civilians as the Israeli forces continued to use upon highest military and political echelons excessive force against the peaceful demonstrators, though the demonstration were fully peaceful. The demonstration was as follows during the reporting period:

Gaza Strip:

In the 54th week of the March of Return and Breaking Siege activities, Israeli forces wounded 98 civilians, including 26 children, 6 women, a journalist and 3 paramedics. The incidents were as follows:

Gaza City: The Israeli shooting at Palestinian demonstrators resulted in the injury of 31 of them, including a child and two women. Twenty of them were hit with live bullets and shrapnel, one was hit with a rubber bullet, and ten were directly hit with tear gas canisters.

Northern Gaza Strip: The Israeli shooting at Palestinian demonstrators resulted in the killing of a child and the injury of 20 civilians, including 9 children, 2 women and a paramedic. Eleven of them were hit with live bullets and shrapnel, two were hit with rubber bullets and seven were directly hit with tear gas canisters. The injury of one of them was reported serious. According to PCHR’s fieldworker, at approximately 17:00, Mayssara Moussa Slaiman Abu Shalouf (15), from ‘Ezbet Beit Hanoun, was hit with a live bullet to the left waist and settled in the pelvis. Mayssara was wounded while being few meters away from the border fence with Israel. Moreover, the Israeli forces prevented the medical personnel from reaching Mayssara for around 20 minutes and then the medical personnel took him to a field medical point in the vicinity of the Return Camp, where he received first aid. At approximately 17:40, Mayssara was taken to the Indonesian Hospital in Jabalia, where he was admitted to the ICU and at approximately 17:55, medical resources officially declared Mayssara’s death. Meanwhile, the wounded paramedic, Belal ‘Abd al-Bari al-‘Abed Abu Foul (30), form Jabalia Camp, who works as a volunteer paramedic with PRCS, was hit wth a tear gas canister to the left hand.

Central Gaza Strip: The Israeli shooting, which continued until 18:30, at Palestinian demonstrators resulted in the injury of 20 civilians, including 4 children, a woman and a journalist. Eight were hit with live bullets and shrapnel and 12 were directly hit with tear gas canisters and rubber bullets. Moreover, Israeli forces targeted the vicinity of a field medical point and ambulances with tear gas canisters. As a result, a number of paramedics suffered tear gas inhalation. The wounded journalist, Ahmed Saber Mahmoud al-Zri’i (21), from Deir al-Balah, who works with Palestine al-Hadath Agency, was hit with a rubber bullet to the pelvis.

Khan Younis: The Israeli shooting, which continued until 19:00, at Palestinian demonstrators resulted in the injury of 10 civilians, including 7 children. Two were hit with live bullets and shrapnel; one of them had his below right knee amputated, and eight were directly hit with tear gas canisters.

Rafah: The Israeli shooting, which continued from 16:00 until 18:30, at Palestinian demonstrators resulted in the injury of 17 civilians, including 5 children, a woman and 2 paramedics. Three of them were hit with live bullets and shrapnel and 14 were directly hit with tear gas canisters. The wounded paramedics were Identified as:

Mahmoud Shafiq Hussain al-Khatib (28) was hit with a tear gas canister to the right leg.

Fadi Eyad Salman al-hamayda (22) was hit with a tear gas canister to the left keen.

It should be noted that both of the wounded paramedics work for Emergency Youth Team.

West Bank:

At approximately 14:00 on Friday, 12 April 2019, a number of children and boys gathered in Bab al-Zawya area in the center of Hebron and threw stones at the so-called 56 Military checkpoint, established at the entrance to the closed al-Shuhada Street. Israeli forces chased demonstrators between shops and randomly fired sound bombs and tear gas canisters. As a result, a number of stone-throwers suffered tear gas inhalation. Moreover, the Israeli forces prevented journalists from performing their duty in the area and beat a journalist, Mos’ab Shawer al-Tamimi (28), and cursed him. The clashes continued until the evening and no casualties were reported.

At approximately 16:00, a number of Palestinian children and youngsters gathered in al-Naqar neighborhood adjacent to the annexation wall, west of Qalqilia and threw stones at Israeli forces stationed in the area. The Israeli forces immediately fired sound bombs, tear gas canisters and rubber bullets at the demonstrators and chased them. Moreover, they arrested Samer Sufian Hassan Selmi (18).

Notices and House Demolitions:

On Saturday afternoon, 13 April 2019, Shady and Fadi al-‘Ajlouni started to self-demolish their house in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, implementing the Municipality’s decision and avoiding paying the demolition costs and a financial fine. Shadi al-‘Ajlouni said to PCHR’s fieldworker that the Israeli municipality issued a decision to demolish the 40-square-meter apartment where his brother Fadi and him lived in. the municipality gave the family a period until the end of the current month to implement the demolition decision or the municipality crews will do it and the family have to pay the demolition costs in addition to a financial fine. Shadi added that the house, which was built 2 years ago of gypsum, bricks and tin plates, is a third floor comprised of 2 rooms only and a kitchen and is inhabited by 8 individuals, half of them are children. Shadi emphasized that the municipality crews and the police raided the house after the family lived in it and ordered to demolish it. After deliberations, the municipality ordered to demolish the house and not to use it and then closed the staircase that leads to it, until the municipality issued a final demolition decision. In addition to that, the family will demolish a balcony, which was built years ago, in the second floor that was used as a bed room and laundry room under the pretext of building without a license.

On Monday evening, 15 April 2019, ‘Awad Mohammed al-‘Abasi started to self-demolish his house in al-Suwaih neighborhood in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, implementing the Municipality’s decision under the pretext of building of without a license. Al-‘Abasi said to PCHR’s fieldworker that he self-demolished his house, which is under construction, after the Israeli municipality issued its decision to demolish his house under the pretext of non-licensing. He said to Wadi Hilweh Information Center – Silwan that the municipality crews raided the house in late March several times and banned al-‘Abasai from continuing the construction works. Early this month, the Israeli municipality issued the demolition decision. Al-‘Abasi also said that in the last days he went to a lawyer and an engineer in an attempt to obtain a license for the house, but both confirmed that the area had no “building line” and the demolition decision entered into force. Al-‘Abasai emphasized that he had to self-demolish his house to avoid paying the financial fine and demolition expenses to the municipality. Al-‘Abasi mentioned the Israeli municipality demolished his house in 2007 and he rebuilt the house last year to live in it.

Earlier on Wednesday, 17 April 2019, Israeli forces accompanied with several military vehicles and heavy bulldozers and municipality crews moved into Yasoul Valley neighborhood in Silwan village, south of East Jerusalem’s Old City. They surrounded a residential room and stores belonging to ‘Ezz Eden Barqan and demolished them without allowing him to remove their contents. The stores and the room were designated for the fish restaurant supplies and there are fridges, equipment and special tools inside them. Following that, the Israeli forces raided and searched “al-Roqy and al-Osoul” Horse Farm belonging to Mohammed al-Qaq and then demolished it. It should be noted that the 200-square-meter farm was built of bricks 5 years ago.

On the same Wednesday morning, Israeli forces accompanied with several military vehicles and heavy bulldozers and municipality crews moved into al-Ashqar neighborhood in Beit Haninah village, north of East Jerusalem. They surrounded a house belonging to ‘Omran al-Masri and then demolished it. ‘Omran said that the municipality crews and Israeli forces raided and searched his house when he was not there. When he arrived, he attempted to inform the municipality officer that he managed to freeze the demolition decision for a month, but the municipality ignored that and started to demolish the house without a prior warning. Omran added that he lived in the house for 11 years and attempted to license it several times. However, the municipality refused that claiming that it’s an area where construction is prohibited and imposed fines of about NIS 40,000 on Omran. He mentioned that the Israeli police raided and searched his house on Sunday, 14 April 2019, and informed him with the demolition decision. Omran’s lawyer was managed to delay the demolition decision for a month, but he was surprised when the municipality crews raided the house and implemented the demolition decision. It should be noted that house was inhabited with 7 individuals, including 5 children.

In the same context, on Sunday afternoon, 14 April 2018, Israeli Supreme Court refused an appeal submitted by Palestinian families that live in Wadi Yasoul neighborhood, in Silwan village, south of East Jerusalem’s Old City to ban demolishing their houses. It should be noted that the houses are partially built on a land where Israeli “Elad Association” seeks to build Jewish tourism projects on it. Khalid Shuweiki, Member of the Defense Committee in Wadi Yasoul neighborhood, said that the Israeli Supreme Court, which is the highest judicial body, dismissed the appeal submitted by the houses’ owners in the abovementioned neighborhood to the Israeli District Court’s decision to demolish 4 houses in the neighborhood. That means the Supreme Court approved to demolish the houses and displace around 20 individuals. Shuweiki mentioned that the neighborhood residents submitted an appeal for the Supreme Court 3 days ago. The response was quick as the Supreme court refused the appeal and approved the District Court’s decision. He added that the refusal of the appeal means that the decisions of the 4 houses, belonging to Barqan, al-Qaq and Kashour families, entered into force and the demolition will be carried out at any time. This demolition is a preamble to completely demolish and ease Wadi Yasoul neighborhood, which is comprised of 84 houses and inhabited with 400 individuals. It should be noted that all the families are struggling in courts to license their houses, which are built years ago during which they managed to freeze the demolition decisions several times. Shuweiki emphasized that the demolition decision to demolish Jerusalemites’ houses in the area came after approval of building settlement units in a land that was seized by Elad Association. Residents of Wadi Yasoul confirmed that they had all the documents that prove their ownership of the 50-dunum land where their house are built. However, the Israeli authorities intend to implement their plan of the so-called ” Peace Forest”. Israeli daily, Haaretz Newspaper mentioned that the Israeli Court approved the demolition of houses inhabited with hundreds of Palestinians houses claiming that they are partially built on “Peace Forest” land where Elad Association seek for building Jewish tourism projects in it supported by the Israeli municipality in occupied Jerusalem.

Settlement activities and attacks by settlers against Palestinian civilians and property

Israeli forces continued to target the areas in the West Bank classified as C according to Oslo Accord signed by the Israeli government and Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and the areas located in the vicinity of settlements and route of the separation wall in order to expel them from the Palestinian residents for the sake of settlement expansion.

Israeli forces’ attacks:

At approximately 10:30 on Tuesday morning, 16 April 2019, an Israeli force backed by several military vehicles and accompanied with a bulldozer and a vehicle belonging to the Israeli Civil Administration moved into Susiya village, south of Yatta, south of Hebron. The civil Administration staff removed a30-square-meter residential tent belonging to Husain Radi Nawaj’ah (40). The tent is built of steel pillars, shed and rubber tires. The place of the tent was leveled after it was confiscated. The Israeli authorities claim that the tent was confiscated and leveled under the pretext of non- licensing.

During this week, the Israeli authorities issued a military order to ban Palestinian farmers from entering their lands in al-Nabi Noun Mount, east of Yanoun village, southeast of Nablus and transfer them to a natural reserve in preamble to confiscate them. Rashed Marar, Head of the Village Council, said to PCHR’s fieldworker that at approximately 16:30 on Tuesday evening, 16 April 2019, he was informed by a farmer that a vehicle with Israeli registration plate belonging to the Environmental Protection Department in the Civil Administration fixes a metal banner with the following text: “No Entry… Natural Reserve” in al-Noun Mount, east of Yanoun village, southeast of Nablus. Rashed mentioned the mountain have a distance of hundreds of dunums planted with olive trees; some of them are used for agriculture and for grazing sheep. The mount top belongs to Bushnnaq family from Nablus and farmers from ‘Aqraba village serve in it. Rashed added that the military decision will deny the shepherd from grazing at the area. He also mentioned that this decision is preamble to expand settlement outposts, which are extended from “Itmar”settlement established on ‘Owerta, Beitfurik, and Yanoun lands:

(Hill 777) established in the eastern side of Yanoun village.

( Gideon) established in the northern side of the village.

(Givot Olam) established in the western side of the village.

It should be noted that these outposts control over 80% of the village land.

At approximately 07:30 on Wednesday, 17 April 2019, large Israeli force accompanied with heavy vehicles bulldozers moved into Tulkarm, closed its entrances and prevented civilians from entering or leaving it. The bulldozers leveled an under construction house built on an area of 200 square meters at the eastern entrance to the village. The house belongs to Shehadah ‘Azem from al-Taibah City in Israel. According to statement of the Head of the Village council, this house is one of 5 houses that are threatened to be demolished in which the Israeli forces notified their owners earlier this year to halt construction works. The Israeli forces then notified them with the demolition decision. Thus, 4 other houses located in the eastern side of the village are threatened to be demolished. PCHR’s fieldworker didn’t manage to speak with the house owner because he is in Turkey. It should be noted that since the Second Intifada, Jbarah village is isolated from its vicinity by the annexation wall since early May 2013.

Israeli settlers’ attacks:

At approximately 18:00 on Friday evening, 12 April 2019, a group of Israeli settlers, protected by the Israeli forces, from “Givat Ronim” settlement outpost extended from “Bracha” settlement in the northern side of Burin village, south of Nablus, moved into the northern outskirts of the abovementioned village. A number of civilians gathered and threw stones at the settlers to keep them away from the village. The Israeli forces immediately fired tear gas canisters to disperse them. Meanwhile, a settler opened fire from his gun, causing wounds to Obadah Rashed al-Najar (17) with a superficial wounds. Obadah was taken to Rafidiya Hospital in Nablus to receive medical treatment.

At approximately 16:00 on Saturday, 13 April 2019, a group of Israeli settlers under from “Yitzhar” settlement established in the east northern side of ‘Orif village, south of Nablus, moved into the eastern outskirts of the village. They smashed the glass of 2 cars. In one of cars, which belongs to Loai Mazen Hafeth Shehadah, the glass was fully smashed and the structure damaged. In the second car, which belongs to Ziyad Abdul ‘Aziz Shehadah, the glass and the front lights of the care were smashed. It should be noted that the 2 cars were parked in front of Ziyad’s house as his family was getting into the car when the settlers attacked the neighborhood.

At approximately 19:00 on the same day, Israeli settlers from the abovementioned settlement, escorted by a number of Israeli soldiers, moved into ‘Orif villages for the second time and stationed in the vicinity of the water tank that feeds the village in al-Safair area in the northern outskirts of the village. A number of them civilians gathered and threw stones at the Israeli settlers and soldiers. The soldiers fired live and rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the protestors, who were hiding behind the water tank. As a result, Naji ‘Aref Naji Sabbah (17) was hit with a stone to the right shoulder, causing its fracture. He was taken to Rafidiya Hospital in Nablus to receive medical treatment. Moreover, many civilians suffered severe tear gas inhalation and received medical treatment on the spot.

At approximately 18:45 on the abovementioned Saturday, a group of Israeli settlers stationed a hill between Tirms’eya village and Shilo settlement’s intersection on Ramallah-Nablus Road, attacked a car and broke the windshield caused damage to the structure. The car belongs to Bruce Lee Dakhil Abdul ‘Aziz ‘Aid from Burin village, south of Nablus, who was driving back from Ramallah as he works in the police. He was accompanied with his sons Leza (20), a student at the Faculty of Law at Birzeit University; Lenda (19), a journalism student at the Modern University College; Qusai (10), and Sema (9). Bruce Lee continued driving for around 200 meters when he saw an Israeli vehicle. He stopped and informed the soldiers of the incident and their response was: ” What should we do to you?! Go!”

Recommendations to the International Community

PCHR warns of the escalating settlement construction in the West Bank, the attempts to legitimize settlement outposts established on Palestinian lands in the West Bank and the continued summary executions of Palestinian civilians under the pretext that they pose a security threat to the Israeli forces. PCHR reminds the international community that thousands of Palestinian civilians have been rendered homeless and lived in caravans under tragic circumstances due to the latest Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip that has been under a tight closure for almost 11 years. PCHR welcomes the UN Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334, which states that settlements are a blatant violation of the Geneva Conventions and calls upon Israel to stop them and not to recognize any demographic change in the oPt since 1967. PCHR hopes this resolution will pave the way for eliminating the settlement crime and bring to justice those responsible for it. PCHR further reiterates that the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, are still under Israeli occupation in spite of Israel’s unilateral disengagement plan of 2005. PCHR emphasizes that there is international recognition of Israel’s obligation to respect international human rights instruments and international humanitarian law. Israel is bound to apply international human rights law and the law of war, sometimes reciprocally and other times in parallel, in a way that achieves the best protection for civilians and remedy for the victims.

PCHR calls upon the international community to respect the Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334 and to ensure that Israel respects it as well, in particular point 5 which obliges Israel not to deal with settlements as if they were part of Israel. PCHR calls upon the ICC this year to open an investigation into Israeli crimes committed in the oPt, particularly the settlement crimes and the 2014 offensive on the Gaza Strip. PCHR Calls upon the European Union (EU) and all international bodies to boycott settlements and ban working and investing in them in application of their obligations according to international human rights law and international humanitarian law considering settlements as a war crime. PCHR calls upon the international community to use all available means to allow the Palestinian people to enjoy their right to self-determination through the establishment of the Palestinian State, which was recognized by the UN General Assembly with a vast majority, using all international legal mechanisms, including sanctions to end the occupation of the State of Palestine. PCHR calls upon the international community and United Nations to take all necessary measures to stop Israeli policies aimed at creating a Jewish demographic majority in Jerusalem and at voiding Palestine from its original inhabitants through deportations and house demolitions as a collective punishment, which violates international humanitarian law, amounting to a crime against humanity. PCHR calls upon the international community to condemn summary executions carried out by Israeli forces against Palestinians and to pressurize Israel to stop them. PCHR calls upon the States Parties to the Rome Statute of the ICC to work hard to hold Israeli war criminals accountable. PCHR calls upon the High Contracting Parties to the Geneva Conventions to fulfill their obligations under article (1) of the Convention to ensure respect for the Conventions under all circumstances, and under articles (146) and (147) to search for and prosecute those responsible for committing grave breaches of the Geneva Conventions to ensure justice and remedy for Palestinian victims, especially in light of the almost complete denial of justice for them before the Israeli judiciary. PCHR calls upon the international community to speed up the reconstruction process necessary because of the destruction inflicted by the Israeli offensive on Gaza. PCHR calls for a prompt intervention to compel the Israeli authorities to lift the closure that obstructs the freedom of movement of goods and 1.8 million civilians that experience unprecedented economic, social, political and cultural hardships due to collective punishment policies and retaliatory action against civilians. PCHR calls upon the European Union to apply human rights standards embedded in the EU-Israel Association Agreement and to respect its obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights when dealing with Israel. PCHR calls upon the international community, especially states that import Israeli weapons and military services, to meet their moral and legal responsibility not to allow Israel to use the offensive in Gaza to test new weapons and not accept training services based on the field experience in Gaza in order to avoid turning Palestinian civilians in Gaza into testing objects for Israeli weapons and military tactics. PCHR calls upon the parties to international human rights instruments, especially the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR), to pressurize Israel to comply with its provisions in the oPt and to compel it to incorporate the human rights situation in the oPt in its reports submitted to the relevant committees. PCHR calls upon the EU and international human rights bodies to pressurize the Israeli forces to stop their attacks against Palestinian fishermen and farmers, mainly in the border area.

Fully detailed document available at the official website of the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR).

