Iranian Intel Ministry Identifies CIA Network in Iran, Region

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Source

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s intelligence forces have managed to discover a CIA’s espionage network in the country and in the region, said Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi on Friday.

“In a complicated process against the US Central Intelligence Agency, its espionage network was identified with 290 spies in different countries, including Iran,” he said, adding that the information was offered to friend countries which led to arrest of CIA agents.

He made the remarks before the start of Tehran’s Friday prayers while briefing the nation about achievements of Intelligence Ministry.

The forces have also given a similar blow to UK’s MI6, he highlighted, noting that details of both these operations will be announced soon.

Alavi went on to say that dozens of spies who had been working in the country’s sensitive sections have been identified and arrested.

In the past [Iranian calendar] year 1397 (March 2018-March 2019), intelligence forces have dismantled 114 Takfiri terrorist teams, 116 circles related to MKO, 44 anti-Revolution teams, and 380 drug smuggling bands, he added.

Furthermore, the ministry has neutralized 188 operations, he noted, adding that the last of which was carried out in the south of the country, leading to the arrest of 4 individuals and seizing 15,000 Ak47 bullets.

