MILITARY SITUATION IN YEMEN ON APRIL 20, 2019 (MAP UPDATE)

Posted on April 20, 2019 by martyrashrakat

South Front

  • Ansar Allah shot down a Chinese-made UCAV belonging to Saudi Arabia over Saadah province;
  • A new series of ceasefire violations was reported in Hudyadah;
  • A spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces stated that during the last four days of operations in Dhale province, more than 100 villages and points in the area of 250 km2 were recaptured from the Saudi-led coalition;
  • Clashes between Ansar Allah and Saudi-led forces continue in the area of Hayran and the Ahem triangle;
  • Clashes between Ansar Allah and Saudi-led forces continue in the Alab crossing;
  • Clashes between pro-Saudi forces and the Yemeni resistance were reported in the Ajasher desert, Jawf province;
  • Ansar Allah fired a Badr-F missile to the Hakula military camp, Dhale province.

Military Situation In Yemen On April 20, 2019 (Map Update)

Click to see the full-size image

 

Houthi forces shoot down massive drone over northern Yemen (photos)

BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:15 P.M.) – The Houthi Forces shot down a massive drone over the Sa’ada countryside on Friday, the group announced this afternoon.

According to the Houthi forces, they shot the drone after it was seen circling their positions near the Saudi border with the Sa’ada Governorate.

Ansarallah media 
Ansarallah media 
Ansarallah media

The massive drone is suspected to be a Chinese-made CAIG Wing Loong unmanned aerial vehicle.

Both Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) possess these drones in their arsenal.

