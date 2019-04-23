Imam Khamenei Receives Pakistan’s PM: Terror Groups Seek to ‘Contaminate’ Bilateral Ties

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

By Staff, Agencies

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei said terrorist groups backed by enemies of Iran and Pakistan seek to cause tension in the two countries’ relations, adding that mutual relations must be bolstered in spite of the enemies’ will.

Imam Khamenei made the remarks in a Monday meeting with the visiting Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his accompanying delegation in Tehran.

“Terrorist groups, which sow insecurity along borders, are fed with the enemies’ money and weapons and one of the goals sought through anti-security measures along Iran’s border with Pakistan is to contaminate the two countries’ relations,” Imam Khamenei noted.

His Eminence further emphasized that good relations between Tehran and Islamabad are beneficial to both sides, “but these relations have serious enemies, which despite their will, cooperation and contacts [between Iran and Pakistan] must be strengthening in various sectors.”

Explaining about the historical backdrop of the two countries’ relations, Imam Khamenei noted that the Indian subcontinent reached the acme of its progress and dignity under the rule of Muslims.

“The biggest blow dealt to this important region by the British colonialists was to annihilate the prominent Islamic civilization that existed there,” Imam Khamenei stated.

During the meeting, which was attended by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Khan explained about his negotiations in Tehran, saying, “Many problems were solved through these negotiations and Pakistani ministers held good talks with their Iranian counterparts.”

The Pakistani PM stated that there are certain hands at work to prevent Tehran and Islamabad from getting close, adding, “We try to make relations between the two countries stronger than before and we will maintain continuous contacts with the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Confirming Imam Khamenei’s remarks on India, Khan said the British colonialists plundered all the wealth of India, destroyed its education system and made India the crown jewel of their colonial rule.

Earlier in the day, Khan held talks and attended a joint press conference with the Iranian President.

Speaking after talks with Khan, Rouhani announced that Iran and Pakistan agreed to form a joint force to eliminate terrorist groups.

By Staff, Press TV

Iran and Pakistan have agreed to form a joint force to eliminate terrorist groups as Prime Minister Imran Khan began his first visit to Tehran with a pledge not to join any coalition against the Islamic Republic.

Rouhani announced the agreement on Monday after talks with Prime Minister Khan whose first visit to Tehran is hoped to start a new chapter in historic relations between the neighbors.

“We agreed to step up security cooperation between the two countries and their respective border security and intelligence forces while also forming a joint rapid reaction force on the shared borders to fight terrorism,” Rouhani said after a closed-door meeting with Khan.

The sensitive issue of border security was expected to dominate the conversation between Iranian and Pakistani officials.

Ahead of Khan’s visit, families of several Iranian border guards killed by terror groups wrote to the Pakistani leader and asked him to take swift action against groups freely crossing into Iran from Pakistan.

Iran had in the past urged Pakistan to address the issue, even offering to launch a joint military and intelligence operation to locate and eliminate terrorists in Pakistani territories.

In their latest attack, Pakistan-based terrorists martyred over 40 members of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps [IRGC] by ramming an explosive-laden car to their bus in southeastern Iran in February.

“Unfortunately, over the past few months we had witnessed some tensions caused by some terrorists who acted savagely,” Rouhani said at a joint news conference in PM Khan on Monday.

“We are glad that the Pakistani side now recognizes groups with such inhumane conduct as terrorist and treats them as such.”

Rouhani said his meeting with Prime Minister Khan marked a new milestone in mutual ties, adding Iran and Pakistan would continue to maintain their close ties despite outside pressures.

“Both sides agree that no third country whatsoever can affect the friendly and brotherly ties that exist between Iran and Pakistan,” he said, adding that Khan had officially invited him for a visit to Islamabad.

According to Rouhani, they also agreed on the need for both sides to expand joint efforts to bring peace to Afghanistan.

Other security issues discussed in the meeting included US President Donald Trump’s recent designation of the IRGC as a terrorist organization and his recognition of Syria’s occupied Golan Heights as “sraeli” territory, Rouhani noted.

Addressing reports about Saudi and US pressure on Islamabad to join an Arab-“Israeli” front against Iran in the region, Rouhani said PM Khan assured him that Pakistan “has never joined and will never join any coalition.”

Rouhani said Iran was ready to supply oil and gas to Pakistan and increase electricity exports to the country by ten-fold the current level.

He also said Tehran was interested in expanding trade between Iran’s Chabahar and Pakistan’s Gawader ports by connecting them with a railway.

The president noted that Iran, Turkey and Pakistan as co-founders of the Economic Cooperation Organization [ECO] could increase economic cooperation by connecting their railway systems. This, he said, would open a corridor from Europe to China.

Earlier in the day, Rouhani extended a formal welcome to Khan, whose historic visit to Tehran has been viewed as a major step towards opening a new era in relations between the two neighbors.

Khan and his high-profile delegation touched down in Tehran on Sunday night after a brief stop in the northeastern city of Mashhad, where the premier paid a visit to the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS).

Rouhani led the welcome ceremony for Khan at the at Sa’adabad Complex, which was also attended by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Minister of Road and Industry Mohammad Eslami and a few other high-ranking members of the cabinet.

Khan is expected to meet later with Leader of Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei.

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Eurasia, Imran Khan, Iran, IRGC, Khamenei, Pakistan, Trump, USA, War on Iran | Tagged: Javad Zarif, Rouhani |