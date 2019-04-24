Saudi Brutality: Execution of 37 Young Men

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Al-Ahed-Saudi Arabia

Amid international silence and in a world that praises the slaughterer and never cries the victim, the Wahhabi Saudi rulers blatantly executed 37 Saudi youth for being opponents.

Giving empty pretexts and neglecting any talk of human rights, the Saudi interior ministry announced Tuesday the execution of 37 Saudi men.

“The death penalty was implemented… on a number of culprits for adopting extremist “terrorist” ideologies and forming “terrorist” cells to corrupt and disrupt security as well as spread chaos and provoke sectarian strife,” the state news agency said in a tweet.

Al-Ahed learned that all the executed men were opponents of Al-Saud rule.

The name of the martyrs are:

Ahmed Hassan Ali Al Rabee. Ahmed Hussein Ali Al-Aradi. Ahmed Faisal Hassan Al-Darwish. 4. Jaber Zuhair Jaber Al-Marhoon. Hussein Hassan Ali Al Rabee. Hussein Ali Jassim Al-Humaidi. Hussein Qassem Ali Al-Abboud. Hussein Mohammed Ali Al-Musallam. Haidar Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Leif. Khaled Hamoud Jawir Al-Faraj. Khaled Abdul Karim Saleh Al-Tuwaijri. Salem Abdullah Awad Al-Amri Al-Harbi. Saeed Mohammed Saeed Al-Scafi. Salman Amin Salman Al-Quraish. Muslim student Suleiman Al-Harbi. Tahir Muslim Sulaiman Al-Harbi. Abbas Haji Ahmed Al-Hassan. Abdulaziz Hassan Ali Al-Sahawi. Abdul Karim Mohammed Al-Hawaj. Abdullah Salman Saleh Al-Asrij. Abdullah Adel Hassan Aujan. Abdullah Hani Abdullah Al Tarif. Aziz Mahdi Abdullah Al-Rafi Al-Amri. Ali Hussein Ali Al-Ashour. Ali Hussein Ali Al-Muhanna. Fadel Hassan Abdul Karim Badad. Mujtaba Nader Abdullah Al-Sweikt. Mohammed Hussein Ali Al Ashour. Mohammed Saeed Abdul-Rasool Al-Khatam. Mohammed Ayed Mohammed Al-Namlan Al-Qahtani. Mohammed Abdul Ghani Mohammed Attieh. Mohammed Mansour Ahmed Al Nasser. Mustafa Ahmed Abdullatif Darwish. Muntader Ali Saleh Al-Sobaiti. Munir Abdullah Ahmed Al Adam. Hadi Yousef Reda Al-Hazim. Yousef Abdullah Awad Al Amri.

