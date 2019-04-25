Lebanon’s Defense Minister: If ‘Israel’ Bombards Our Airport, We Will Bombard Its Airport

Posted on by martyrashrakat

April 24, 2019

National Defense Minister, Elias Bou Saab, on Wednesday toured the south of Lebanon and met in Tyre with Army Chief, General Joseph Aoun, and other ranking army officers, who briefed him on the situation in the southern region, especially in bordering villages.

Bou Saab stressed that Lebanon is still facing the Israeli greed, adding that no one can deny the role of the resistance in 2006 war.

The national army is in need of all the Lebanese, according to the defense minister who added that Lebanon is concerned with protecting its natural resources from the Zionist aggression.

Member of Hezbollah parliamentary bloc Dr. Hasan Fadlallah, who joined the defense minister during his tour, called for providing the Lebanese army with all its military needs, noting that the US blocks all attempts to provide it with the needed weapons.

Later during the day, Bou Saab and Aoun visited UNIFIL headquarters in Naqoura, where they were received by the UNIFIL General Commander, Major General Stefano Del Col.

Minister Bou Saab earlier had ruled out any Israeli war on Lebanon, stressing that the Lebanese possess the deterrence power which prevents this possibility from taking place.

“If ‘Israel’ bombards our airport, we will bombard its airport; if it strikes our oil facilities, we will strike its oil facilities.”

Source: Al-Manar English Website

