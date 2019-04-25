Lebanon’s Defense Minister: If ‘Israel’ Bombards Our Airport, We Will Bombard Its Airport

Posted on April 25, 2019 by martyrashrakat

April 24, 2019

National Defense Minister, Elias Bou Saab, on Wednesday toured the south of Lebanon and met in Tyre with Army Chief, General Joseph Aoun, and other ranking army officers, who briefed him on the situation in the southern region, especially in bordering villages.

Bou Saab stressed that Lebanon is still facing the Israeli greed, adding that no one can deny the role of the resistance in 2006 war.

The national army is in need of all the Lebanese, according to the defense minister who added that Lebanon is concerned with protecting its natural resources from the Zionist aggression.

Member of Hezbollah parliamentary bloc Dr. Hasan Fadlallah, who joined the defense minister during his tour, called for providing the Lebanese army with all its military needs, noting that the US blocks all attempts to provide it with the needed weapons.

Later during the day, Bou Saab and Aoun visited UNIFIL headquarters in Naqoura, where they were received by the UNIFIL General Commander, Major General Stefano Del Col.

Minister Bou Saab earlier had ruled out any Israeli war on Lebanon, stressing that the Lebanese possess the deterrence power which prevents this possibility from taking place.

“If ‘Israel’ bombards our airport, we will bombard its airport; if it strikes our oil facilities, we will strike its oil facilities.”

Source: Al-Manar English Website

Related Videos

Related News

Advertisements

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Lebanon, Lebanon's army, Michel Aoun, USA |

«

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: